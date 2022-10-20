×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Asia

China’s capital intensifies Covid-19 measures as cases climb

Beijing’s coronavirus tally for the past 10 days stands at 197, quadruple that of the 49 infections detected in the previous 10-day period

20 October 2022 - 08:55 Ryan Woo
Security personnel keep watch at the entrance to an area under lockdown, amid a Covid-19 outbreak in Beijing, China, on May 17 2022. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS
Security personnel keep watch at the entrance to an area under lockdown, amid a Covid-19 outbreak in Beijing, China, on May 17 2022. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

Beijing — China’s capital, Beijing, has dialled up measures to stop Covid-19, strengthening public checks and locking down some residential compounds after a quadrupling of its caseload in recent weeks, just as a key Communist Party congress entered full swing.

The city of 21-million people on Thursday reported 18 new locally transmitted cases for the previous day, bringing the tally for the past 10 days to 197. That is four times more than the 49 infections detected in the previous 10-day period.

While the number of cases is very small compared with other countries, China’s zero-Covid policy has compelled the capital to ratchet up preventive measures, particularly with the Communist Party holding its once-every-five-years congress this week, during which President Xi Jinping is expected to win a precedent-breaking third term as its leader.

Beijing’s health authority called for stronger screening of risky individuals and meticulous checks on people entering crowded places including supermarkets and gyms.

Some residential compounds with suspected cases were put under three-day lockdowns that could be extended if new infections emerge.

“Ensure that no-one is overlooked,” Beijing’s health authorities said.

In recent days, China has pledged to stick to its zero-Covid policy despite growing public frustration with it and its toll on the economy, quelling speculation that it would relax the hardline stance soon.

Shanghai, like many other Chinese cities battling sporadic Covid-19 outbreaks, revealed this week that it was planning to build a 3,250-bed quarantine facility on a small island close to the city centre.

In April-May, the city of 25-million people endured a protracted lockdown after detecting hundreds of thousands of cases.

Other major cities including Beijing and Guangzhou have similar quarantine centres with thousands of beds. They also conduct regular public testing campaigns.

Reuters

China delays release of GDP data amid party conference

Analysts suggest Beijing’s increasing secrecy is behind the unannounced delay in release of key economic indicators
News
1 day ago

Xi pledges to steer China through ‘dangerous storms’ as he prepares for third term

Chinese leader vows at opening of Communist party congress to secure hold over Taiwan and pursue ‘technology self-reliance’
News
3 days ago

Chinese property developers delay debt restructuring until after Communist Party congress

Chinese real estate developers hope the crucial gathering offers clues on how Beijing plans to stabilise the embattled sector.
World
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Madagascar minister fired for voting against ...
World / Africa
2.
Vladimir Putin decrees martial law in some areas ...
World / Europe
3.
Mounting calls for Britain’s Liz Truss to quit
World / Europe
4.
US charges five Russians for sanctions evasion ...
World / Americas
5.
Will Qatar World Cup be the nightmare before ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.