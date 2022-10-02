×

World / Asia

Indonesia authorities say 125 dead in soccer stadium stampede

Stadium disaster appears to be the world’s worst in decades

02 October 2022 - 18:00 Stanley Widianto
Arema football club supporters light candles as they pray for the victims of a soccer stampede in Malang, Indonesia, October 2 2022. Picture: ULET IFANSASTI/GETTY IMAGES
Arema football club supporters light candles as they pray for the victims of a soccer stampede in Malang, Indonesia, October 2 2022. Picture: ULET IFANSASTI/GETTY IMAGES

Malang — A stampede at a soccer stadium in Indonesia has killed at least 125 people and injured 180 after police sought to quell violence on the pitch, authorities said on Sunday, in one of the world’s worst stadium disasters.          

Officers fired teargas in an attempt to disperse agitated supporters of the losing home side who had invaded the pitch after the final whistle in Malang, East Java, on Saturday night, the region’s police chief Nico Afinta told reporters.

“It had gotten anarchic. They started attacking officers, they damaged cars,” Nico said, adding that the crush occurred when fans fled for an exit gate.

Some local officials had put the death toll at 174, but East Java deputy governor Emil Dardak said the number of fatalities had subsequently been revised down to 125.

The earlier figure may have included duplicate fatalities, he said.

The stadium disaster appeared to be the world’s worst in decades.

Video footage from local news channels showed fans streaming onto the pitch after Arema FC lost 3-2 to Persebaya Surabaya at about 10pm, followed by scuffles, and what appeared to be clouds of teargas and unconscious fans being carried out of the venue.

Many victims at the nearby Kanjuruhan hospital suffered from trauma, shortness of breath and a lack of oxygen due to the large number of people at the scene affected by teargas, said paramedic Boby Prabowo.

The head of another hospital in the area told Metro TV that some victims had sustained brain injuries and that the fatalities included a five-year-old.

Damaged vehicles at the stadium where a riot and stampede took place following a soccer match between Arema vs Persebaya, in Malang, East Java province, Indonesia, October 2 2022. Picture: WILLY KURNIAWAN/REUTERS
Damaged vehicles at the stadium where a riot and stampede took place following a soccer match between Arema vs Persebaya, in Malang, East Java province, Indonesia, October 2 2022. Picture: WILLY KURNIAWAN/REUTERS

President Joko Widodo said the authorities must thoroughly evaluate security at matches, adding that he hoped this would be “the last soccer tragedy in the nation”.

Jokowi, as the president is known, ordered the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) to suspend all games in the top league BRI Liga 1 until an investigation has been completed.

World football’s governing body Fifa specifies in its safety regulations that no firearms or “crowd control gas” should be carried or used by stewards or police.

East Java police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether they were aware of such regulations.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said in a statement to Reuters that the football world was in “a state of shock following the tragic incidents that have taken place in Indonesia” and the event was a “dark day for all involved”.

Fifa has requested a report on the incident from PSSI, which has sent a team to Malang to investigate, PSSI secretary-general Yunus Nusi told reporters.

Indonesia’s human rights commission also plans to investigate security at the grounds, including the use of teargas, its commissioner told Reuters.

“Many of our friends lost their lives because of the officers who dehumanised us,” said Muhammad Rian Dwicahyono as he nursed a broken arm at the local Kanjuruhan hospital. “Many lives have been wasted.”

On Sunday mourners gathered outside the gates of the stadium to lay flowers for the victims.

Amnesty International Indonesia slammed the security measures, saying the “use of excessive force by the state ... to contain or control such crowds cannot be justified at all”.

Reuters

