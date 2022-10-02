Indonesia authorities say 125 dead in soccer stadium stampede

The bullion’s recovery seems to be a near-term moderation from oversold technical conditions, analyst says
It is a step in the right direction and contains new directors with impressive CVs, but the board on its own cannot keep the lights burning
The state-owned institution’s finances have improved, but clients and staff are leaving it
Patel to host SA-Saudi Arabia Trade and Investment Forum
Elon Musk’s electric carmaker warns logistics challenges continue to slow deliveries
Third-quarter sentiment is expected to be negative in the face of a possible recession or stagflation, as well as a strong US dollar
Management is tackling the capital and funding structure and has committed to reducing complexity
An independent fact-finding team, which will include academics and government officials, will probe the events, security minister says
The hosts sparkled with bat and ball to win the T20 contest by 16 runs and bag a 2-0 win
Francesco Bagnaia makes up significant ground on world championship leader Fabio Quartararo who finished 17th
Malang — A stampede at a soccer stadium in Indonesia has killed at least 125 people and injured 180 after police sought to quell violence on the pitch, authorities said on Sunday, in one of the world’s worst stadium disasters.
Officers fired teargas in an attempt to disperse agitated supporters of the losing home side who had invaded the pitch after the final whistle in Malang, East Java, on Saturday night, the region’s police chief Nico Afinta told reporters.
“It had gotten anarchic. They started attacking officers, they damaged cars,” Nico said, adding that the crush occurred when fans fled for an exit gate.
Some local officials had put the death toll at 174, but East Java deputy governor Emil Dardak said the number of fatalities had subsequently been revised down to 125.
The earlier figure may have included duplicate fatalities, he said.
The stadium disaster appeared to be the world’s worst in decades.
Video footage from local news channels showed fans streaming onto the pitch after Arema FC lost 3-2 to Persebaya Surabaya at about 10pm, followed by scuffles, and what appeared to be clouds of teargas and unconscious fans being carried out of the venue.
Many victims at the nearby Kanjuruhan hospital suffered from trauma, shortness of breath and a lack of oxygen due to the large number of people at the scene affected by teargas, said paramedic Boby Prabowo.
The head of another hospital in the area told Metro TV that some victims had sustained brain injuries and that the fatalities included a five-year-old.
President Joko Widodo said the authorities must thoroughly evaluate security at matches, adding that he hoped this would be “the last soccer tragedy in the nation”.
Jokowi, as the president is known, ordered the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) to suspend all games in the top league BRI Liga 1 until an investigation has been completed.
World football’s governing body Fifa specifies in its safety regulations that no firearms or “crowd control gas” should be carried or used by stewards or police.
East Java police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether they were aware of such regulations.
Fifa president Gianni Infantino said in a statement to Reuters that the football world was in “a state of shock following the tragic incidents that have taken place in Indonesia” and the event was a “dark day for all involved”.
Fifa has requested a report on the incident from PSSI, which has sent a team to Malang to investigate, PSSI secretary-general Yunus Nusi told reporters.
Indonesia’s human rights commission also plans to investigate security at the grounds, including the use of teargas, its commissioner told Reuters.
“Many of our friends lost their lives because of the officers who dehumanised us,” said Muhammad Rian Dwicahyono as he nursed a broken arm at the local Kanjuruhan hospital. “Many lives have been wasted.”
On Sunday mourners gathered outside the gates of the stadium to lay flowers for the victims.
Amnesty International Indonesia slammed the security measures, saying the “use of excessive force by the state ... to contain or control such crowds cannot be justified at all”.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Indonesia authorities say 125 dead in soccer stadium stampede
Stadium disaster appears to be the world’s worst in decades
Malang — A stampede at a soccer stadium in Indonesia has killed at least 125 people and injured 180 after police sought to quell violence on the pitch, authorities said on Sunday, in one of the world’s worst stadium disasters.
Officers fired teargas in an attempt to disperse agitated supporters of the losing home side who had invaded the pitch after the final whistle in Malang, East Java, on Saturday night, the region’s police chief Nico Afinta told reporters.
“It had gotten anarchic. They started attacking officers, they damaged cars,” Nico said, adding that the crush occurred when fans fled for an exit gate.
Some local officials had put the death toll at 174, but East Java deputy governor Emil Dardak said the number of fatalities had subsequently been revised down to 125.
The earlier figure may have included duplicate fatalities, he said.
The stadium disaster appeared to be the world’s worst in decades.
Video footage from local news channels showed fans streaming onto the pitch after Arema FC lost 3-2 to Persebaya Surabaya at about 10pm, followed by scuffles, and what appeared to be clouds of teargas and unconscious fans being carried out of the venue.
Many victims at the nearby Kanjuruhan hospital suffered from trauma, shortness of breath and a lack of oxygen due to the large number of people at the scene affected by teargas, said paramedic Boby Prabowo.
The head of another hospital in the area told Metro TV that some victims had sustained brain injuries and that the fatalities included a five-year-old.
President Joko Widodo said the authorities must thoroughly evaluate security at matches, adding that he hoped this would be “the last soccer tragedy in the nation”.
Jokowi, as the president is known, ordered the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) to suspend all games in the top league BRI Liga 1 until an investigation has been completed.
World football’s governing body Fifa specifies in its safety regulations that no firearms or “crowd control gas” should be carried or used by stewards or police.
East Java police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether they were aware of such regulations.
Fifa president Gianni Infantino said in a statement to Reuters that the football world was in “a state of shock following the tragic incidents that have taken place in Indonesia” and the event was a “dark day for all involved”.
Fifa has requested a report on the incident from PSSI, which has sent a team to Malang to investigate, PSSI secretary-general Yunus Nusi told reporters.
Indonesia’s human rights commission also plans to investigate security at the grounds, including the use of teargas, its commissioner told Reuters.
“Many of our friends lost their lives because of the officers who dehumanised us,” said Muhammad Rian Dwicahyono as he nursed a broken arm at the local Kanjuruhan hospital. “Many lives have been wasted.”
On Sunday mourners gathered outside the gates of the stadium to lay flowers for the victims.
Amnesty International Indonesia slammed the security measures, saying the “use of excessive force by the state ... to contain or control such crowds cannot be justified at all”.
Reuters
Xi plays it safe amid Covid risks at summit
Record-high exports help Indonesia to boost its resilience
Red tape hinders export of Indonesian palm oil
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Indonesian citizens feel the pinch of inflation amid low interest rates
Economic turbulence rattles South Asia, echoing the ‘97 financial crisis
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.