Australia to end Covid emergency response

The global equity market sell-off has intensified in recent weeks amid worries that global growth will be hurt by aggressive increases in interest rates
That Blade Nzimande is still sitting on the report of a review that he is trying to keep from the public is disconcerting
The AG highlighted that the entity is struggling to prepare regular, accurate and complete financial and performance reports that are supported and evidenced by reliable information
Morero was voted in unopposed on Friday shortly after the DA’s Mpho Phalatse was removed in an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence
Business Day TV spoke to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Keitumetse Lebaka, CEO of the Gauteng Film Commission
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Hundreds of Russian troops in Ukraine were encircled in one of their main garrisons on Friday, on the verge of one of the worst defeats of the war
Coach says Broos should reach out directly for a meeting as PSL colleagues would respond
Kazakhstan will become the 30th country to host a motorcycle grand prix since 1949
Sydney — Australia will end the mandatory five-day home quarantine for Covid-infected people on October 14, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday, even as some doctors warned the move would put the public at risk.
The decision to let Covid-infected Australians decide whether they need to isolate or not removes one of country's last remaining restrictions from the pandemic era, and comes about a month after the quarantine period was cut to five days from seven.
“We want a policy that promotes resilience and capacity-building and reduces a reliance on government intervention,” Albanese told reporters after a meeting of the national cabinet.
The pandemic leave payments for casual workers will also stop when isolation rules end, as Albanese said “it isn’t sustainable for government to pay people's wages forever.”
A champion of Covid-suppression strategy, Australia shifted away from its fortress-style controls and began living with the virus from early this year through a staggered easing of curbs amid higher vaccination rates.
“The crucial point is that the emergency response phase is probably finished at this point in the pandemic,” chief medical officer Paul Kelly said. “This virus will be around for many years but it’s time to consider ... different ways of dealing with it.”
But Australian doctors warned that ending the mandatory quarantine rules puts the public at risk.
Prof Brendan Crabb, a microbiologist and CEO of the Burnet Institute, told ABC: “It's disappointing, pretty dark day actually. You know, it's illogical and uninformed, for me I find it distressing.”
Australian Medical Association president Steve Robson concurred.
“I think people who are pushing for the isolation periods to be cut are not scientifically literate,” he told ABC television ahead of the government decision.
Australia, one of the most heavily vaccinated countries against Covid-19, has given two doses to 96.5% of those older than 16, though just under 72% have had the booster shot.
People admitted to hospitals from the virus and the number of infected have been trending lower after a major Omicron outbreak during the winter. The country’s tally of about 10.2- million infections and 15,153 deaths is lower than many developed economies.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Australia to end Covid emergency response
Doctors warn of risk to public after decision to let Covid-infected people decide whether they need to isolate or not
Sydney — Australia will end the mandatory five-day home quarantine for Covid-infected people on October 14, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday, even as some doctors warned the move would put the public at risk.
The decision to let Covid-infected Australians decide whether they need to isolate or not removes one of country's last remaining restrictions from the pandemic era, and comes about a month after the quarantine period was cut to five days from seven.
“We want a policy that promotes resilience and capacity-building and reduces a reliance on government intervention,” Albanese told reporters after a meeting of the national cabinet.
The pandemic leave payments for casual workers will also stop when isolation rules end, as Albanese said “it isn’t sustainable for government to pay people's wages forever.”
A champion of Covid-suppression strategy, Australia shifted away from its fortress-style controls and began living with the virus from early this year through a staggered easing of curbs amid higher vaccination rates.
“The crucial point is that the emergency response phase is probably finished at this point in the pandemic,” chief medical officer Paul Kelly said. “This virus will be around for many years but it’s time to consider ... different ways of dealing with it.”
But Australian doctors warned that ending the mandatory quarantine rules puts the public at risk.
Prof Brendan Crabb, a microbiologist and CEO of the Burnet Institute, told ABC: “It's disappointing, pretty dark day actually. You know, it's illogical and uninformed, for me I find it distressing.”
Australian Medical Association president Steve Robson concurred.
“I think people who are pushing for the isolation periods to be cut are not scientifically literate,” he told ABC television ahead of the government decision.
Australia, one of the most heavily vaccinated countries against Covid-19, has given two doses to 96.5% of those older than 16, though just under 72% have had the booster shot.
People admitted to hospitals from the virus and the number of infected have been trending lower after a major Omicron outbreak during the winter. The country’s tally of about 10.2- million infections and 15,153 deaths is lower than many developed economies.
Reuters
LETTER: Vaccination payments to state daylight robbery
Travel to ease for Hong Kong as city ends hotel quarantine
Chinese local governments pay the price for zero-Covid-19 stance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Pfizer and J&J stand firm as Covax agrees to trim SA’s contract for Covid-19 ...
Japanese Covid-19 pill gets thumbs up in trials
Global opinion of China ‘way more negative’ since Xi took office
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.