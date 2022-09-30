×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Asia

Australia to end Covid emergency response

Doctors warn of risk to public after decision to let Covid-infected people decide whether they need to isolate or not

30 September 2022 - 09:26 Renju Jose and Lewis Jackson
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Picture: BLOOMBERG.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Picture: BLOOMBERG.

Sydney — Australia will end the mandatory five-day home quarantine for Covid-infected people on October 14, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday, even as some doctors warned the move would put the public at risk.

The decision to let Covid-infected Australians decide whether they need to isolate or not removes one of country's last remaining restrictions from the pandemic era, and comes about a month after the quarantine period was cut to five days from seven.

“We want a policy that promotes resilience and capacity-building and reduces a reliance on government intervention,” Albanese told reporters after a meeting of the national cabinet.

The pandemic leave payments for casual workers will also stop when isolation rules end, as Albanese said “it isn’t sustainable for government to pay people's wages forever.”

A champion of Covid-suppression strategy, Australia shifted away from its fortress-style controls and began living with the virus from early this year through a staggered easing of curbs amid higher vaccination rates.

“The crucial point is that the emergency response phase is probably finished at this point in the pandemic,” chief medical officer Paul Kelly said. “This virus will be around for many years but it’s time to consider ... different ways of dealing with it.”

But Australian doctors warned that ending the mandatory quarantine rules puts the public at risk.

Prof Brendan Crabb, a microbiologist and CEO of the Burnet Institute, told ABC: “It's disappointing, pretty dark day actually. You know, it's illogical and uninformed, for me I find it distressing.”

Australian Medical Association president Steve Robson concurred.

“I think people who are pushing for the isolation periods to be cut are not scientifically literate,” he told ABC television ahead of the government decision.

Australia, one of the most heavily vaccinated countries against Covid-19, has given two doses to 96.5% of those older than 16, though just under 72% have had the booster shot.

People admitted to hospitals from the virus and the number of infected have been trending lower after a major Omicron outbreak during the winter. The country’s tally of about 10.2- million infections and 15,153 deaths is lower than many developed economies.

Reuters

LETTER: Vaccination payments to state daylight robbery

Public sector is already funded by the taxes paid by medical aid members
Opinion
1 day ago

Travel to ease for Hong Kong as city ends hotel quarantine

But in the three days after they get to Hong Kong, travellers will still face restrictions including being banned from going to bars and restaurants
News
1 week ago

Chinese local governments pay the price for zero-Covid-19 stance

Apart from Shanghai, all 31 provincial regions logged a deficit in the first seven months of the year, posing a threat to the economy and bond ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Rising dollar bites tourists to the US
World / Americas
2.
Encirclement of Russian forces in Ukraine ...
World / Europe
3.
Botswana resumes beef exports after ...
World / Africa
4.
Truss and Kwarteng to meet UK independent fiscal ...
World / Europe
5.
US charges Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska with ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Pfizer and J&J stand firm as Covax agrees to trim SA’s contract for Covid-19 ...

National / Health

Japanese Covid-19 pill gets thumbs up in trials

Companies

Global opinion of China ‘way more negative’ since Xi took office

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.