Iran’s Revolutionary Guards issue warning as death toll rises to 12

Dubai — Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards called on the judiciary on Thursday to prosecute “those who spread false news and rumours”, in an apparent bid to take the steam out of nationwide protests over the death of a young woman in police custody.
The warning is an indication the elite force is prepared to step up its crackdown on demonstrations.
The Financial Times reported that as many as 12 people had been killed in the biggest antigovernment protests since 2019.
Protesters in Tehran and other Iranian cities torched police stations and vehicles earlier on Thursday as public outrage over the death showed no signs of abating, with reports of security forces coming under attack.
Mahsa Amini, 22, died last week after being arrested in Tehran for wearing “unsuitable attire”. She fell into a coma while in detention. The authorities have said they would launch an investigation into the cause of her death.
In a statement, the Guards expressed sympathy with the family and relatives of Amini.
“We have requested the judiciary to identify those who spread false news and rumours on social media as well as on the street and who endanger the psychological safety of society and to deal with them decisively,” the Guards, who have cracked down on protests in the past, said.
Women have played a prominent role in the protests, waving and burning their veils, with some cutting their hair in public.
Pro-government protests are planned for Friday and some marchers have already taken to the streets, Iranian media said.
Judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei has ordered speedy action in the case of the rioters to “maintain the security and peace of the citizens”, Tasnim news reported.
The US on Thursday imposed sanctions on Iran’s morality police, accusing them of abuse and violence against Iranian women and of violating the rights of peaceful Iranian protesters, the US Treasury said.
The protests over Amini’s death are the biggest in the Islamic Republic since 2019. Most have been concentrated in Iran’s Kurdish-populated northwest but have spread to the capital and at least 50 cities and towns nationwide, with police using force to disperse protesters. Amini was from the province of Kurdistan.
Internet disruption
A new mobile internet disruption was registered in the country, internet monitoring group Netblocks wrote on Twitter, in a possible sign that the authorities fear the protests will intensify.
On Twitter, WhatsApp said it is working to keep Iranian users connected, adding that it is not blocking Iranian numbers.
A member of an Iranian pro-government paramilitary organisation, the Basij, was stabbed to death in the northeastern city of Mashhad on Wednesday, two semi-official Iranian news agencies reported on Thursday.
There was no official confirmation of the death.
Tasnim also said another member of the Basij was killed on Wednesday in the city of Qazvin from a gunshot wound inflicted by “rioters and gangs”.
Nour news, a media outlet affiliated with a top security body, shared a video of an army officer confirming the death of a soldier in the unrest, bringing the total reported number of security force members killed in the unrest to five.
An official from Mazandaran said 76 members of the security forces were injured in the province during the unrest while the police commander of Kurdistan said more than 100 security forces were wounded.
In the northeast, protesters shouted “We will die, we will die but we'll get Iran back” near a police station which was set on fire, a video posted on Twitter account 1500tasvir showed. The account focuses on protests in Iran and has around 100,000 followers.
Reuters could not verify the footage.
Personal freedoms
Amini’s death has reignited anger over issues including restrictions on personal freedoms in Iran — including strict dress codes for women — and an economy reeling from sanctions.
Iran’s clerical rulers fear a revival of the 2019 protests that erupted over fuel price rises, the bloodiest in the Islamic Republic’s history. Reuters reported 1,500 were killed.
Protesters this week also expressed anger at Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “Mojtaba, may you die and not become Supreme Leader,” a crowd was seen chanting in Tehran, referring to Khamenei’s son, who some believe could succeed his father at the top of Iran’s political establishment. Reuters could not verify the video.
In northern Iran, crowds armed with batons and rocks attacked two members of the security forces on a motorbike as a crowd cheered, according to footage which Reuters was unable to verify.
Reuters
