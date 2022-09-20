×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Asia

Myanmar bans social media support for opponents

Junta warns of jail terms of up to 10 years for liking or sharing content of the National Unity Government or the People’s Defence Forces

20 September 2022 - 12:23 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Myanmar’s ruling junta on Tuesday warned the public against showing moral support for a “terrorist” resistance movement, threatening jail terms of up to 10 years for liking or sharing its content on social media.

Myanmar has been plagued by violence since the military seized power early last year, with clashes on multiple fronts between junta forces and militias allied with a shadow government and pro-democracy groups.

The junta’s information minister and spokesperson Zaw Min Tin said “terrorists” were seeking funds to kill innocent people in their campaign to destabilise the country, so support for them would be dealt with severely.

He said social media endorsements of the National Unity Government (NUG) or its armed affiliates, the People’s Defence Forces (PDF), could lead to prison terms of three to 10 years, and worse for those providing even small amounts of money.

“If you donate money or support terrorists and their acts, you will face harsher punishments. We’re doing this to protect innocent civilians,” he told a televised news briefing, which included a presentation detailing the penalties for aiding resistance groups.

Since the coup, opponents of the military have used social media platforms to try to communicate their message more widely, with citizen journalists often posting images of protests and alleged atrocities by the army.

The UN has accused the junta of mass killings and crimes against humanity in its crackdown on opponents since its coup. Thousands of people have been arrested and many imprisoned during secret trials.

It recently executed four democracy activists, accusing them of facilitating attacks by militia groups.

International calls have grown for deeper engagement with NUG and for it to be included in any peace process in Myanmar, which the junta refuses to allow, citing the need to restore order.

The UN Human Rights office in a report last week called for the military to be isolated further and said it had failed to govern the country in a meaningful and sustainable way, or resolve a “profound financial sector crisis”. 

Reuters

Putin admits Xi has questions and concerns over Ukraine

Russia’s leader backs China on Taiwan after  meeting with Xi at Shanghai Co-operation Organisation
World
4 days ago

Goodyear settles Malaysian factory labour abuse claims

The deal covers several lawsuits filed against Goodyear by 184 current and former workers from Nepal, India and Myanmar since 2019
Companies
6 days ago

Cold War allies rekindle ties

Russia’s reported purchase of munitions from North Korea could mean Moscow’s war with Ukraine faring worse than expected or that it is preparing for ...
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Pakistan court orders removal of ‘terrorism’ ...
World / Asia
2.
Queen Elizabeth laid to rest after a day of high ...
World / Europe
3.
Scientists plan for calamity as world bombs along ...
World
4.
Major earthquake hits Mexico sparking tsunami ...
World / Americas
5.
Groups launch world’s first public global ...
World

Related Articles

Don’t touch foreigners, China warns residents due to monkeypox risk

World / Asia

Major earthquake hits Mexico sparking tsunami warning

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.