×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Asia

Typhoon Nanmadol, the 14th of the season, hits Japan

One of the biggest storms to hit Japan in years killed at least two people, disrupted transport and forced manufacturers to suspend operations

19 September 2022 - 13:31 Kevin Buckland and Kiyoshi Takenaka
A man on a bicycle rides past in the heavy rain and wind caused by Typhoon Nanmadol in Miyazaki on Japan's southernmost main island of Kyushu, September 18 2022. Picture: KYODO/REUTERS
A man on a bicycle rides past in the heavy rain and wind caused by Typhoon Nanmadol in Miyazaki on Japan's southernmost main island of Kyushu, September 18 2022. Picture: KYODO/REUTERS

Tokyo — Typhoon Nanmadol brought ferocious winds and record rainfall to western Japan on Monday as one of the biggest storms to hit the country in years killed at least two people, disrupted transport and forced manufacturers to suspend operations.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delayed his departure to New York, where he is due to deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly.

“I postponed my scheduled departure from today to take stock of the damage caused by the typhoon and to take all possible measures for recovery,” Kishida told reporters on Monday evening. “Circumstances permitting, I will leave tomorrow morning.”

Japan’s 14th typhoon of the season made landfall near Kagoshima city late on Sunday before battering the western island of Kyushu and roaring onto the main island of Honshu on Monday morning.

A river in Kyushu's Miyazaki prefecture overflowed, flooding fields and roads, footage from state broadcaster NHK showed. Other video showed a riverside house half hanging over a torrent, the tin roof ripped off a gas station, and a toppled billboard leaning over a street from the top of a building.

“We need to remain highly vigilant for heavy rains, gales, high waves and storm surges,” a Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) official told a news conference.

NHK said one man was found dead inside his car, which was submerged to the rooftop in the middle of a field, while another man died after being caught in a landslide.

One other person remains missing, and at least 87 people have been injured, NHK said.

About 340,000 households, most of them in Kyushu, were without electricity early on Monday, the trade ministry said, while Kyushu Railway said it had halted operations on Kyushu and Japan Airline and ANA cancelled about 800 flights, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The storm made landfall again in Shimane prefecture in western Honshu after tracking the coastline earlier on Monday, and was heading east at about 35km/h, the JMA said.

The storm will veer into the Japan Sea for a second time and track the coast to the north of Honshu into Tuesday before crossing overland and moving northeast out into the Pacific, the agency projected.

Up to 400mm of rain was expected in central Japan's Tokai region, the nation's industrial heartland, over the next 24 hours, it said.

Toyota was among manufacturers that said they would idle production at some factories due to the storm, but there were no reports of major damage to industry.

Intermittent bouts of heavy rain lashed Tokyo but businesses in the capital were largely operating as normal.

Most schools were closed on Monday anyway for a public holiday. 

Reuters

Hurricane Fiona hits Puerto Rico with blackouts, flooding and landslides

Rivers rise 6m in hours as the storm rips up tar from roads, sweeps away a bridge, closes airports and swamps cars
World
5 hours ago

Rapid expansion of India’s Bengaluru could be its own death sentence

The tech hub faces water shortages, traffic congestion and, now, flooding
World
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Scientists plan for calamity as world bombs along ...
World
2.
World leaders pay homage at queen’s coffin
World / Europe
3.
Biden vows to protect Taiwan in event of Chinese ...
World
4.
Don’t touch foreigners, China warns residents due ...
World / Asia
5.
Millions in Japan told to evacuate ahead of ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Millions in Japan told to evacuate ahead of Typhoon Nanmadol

World / Asia

Scientists ponder meaning of huge whirlpool off Wild Coast

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.