Millions in Japan told to evacuate ahead of Typhoon Nanmadol

The rand weakened to a two-year low against the dollar, stretching its year-to-date losses to 10%
Youth employment programme needs support as it is creating jobs and adding real social value in schools
High Commissioner Anthony Phillipson says then Prince Charles conceded that slavery and colonialism left a 'dark stain'
The nomination by her branch of ward 32 in the eThekwini region is a shift away from its support for Ramaphosa
VW sets price range for the share sale at €76.50 to €82.50, generating proceeds of up to €9.4bn
There’s still room to raise rates with repo rate at 5.5% despite low growth in the June quarter
Global pulp company will enter textiles business by producing Lyocell, a form of rayon, for clothing manufacturers in its biggest upgrade in 80 years
Busy week for global monetary policy includes the SA Reserve Bank
Last-gasp strike wins a close match for champions
The panel van can be had in various sizes and configured for several purposes
Tokyo — Typhoon Nanmadol hit Japan’s southernmost main island of Kyushu on Sunday as authorities issued a typhoon warning and ordered residents to evacuate or seek shelter from the powerful storm.
“The eye of Typhoon Nanmadol” hit near Kagoshima city around 7pm on Sunday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said in a brief statement on its website.
Nanmadol is expected to bring up to half a metre of rain. It was classified as a super typhoon by the US Navy’s Joint Typhoon Warning Center, but weakened as it approached Kyushu.
At least 4-million people in southern Japan were ordered to evacuate as the storm system moved towards the region, bringing strong winds and heavy rain that caused electricity blackouts and paralysed ground and air transportation.
Typhoon #Nanmadol🌀striking #Japan now. One of the strongest typhoons ever seen. Japan's Meteorological Agency is forecasting torrential rain, storm surges along the coast, and winds so powerful houses could collapse. Four million people have been told to evacuate their homes. pic.twitter.com/I7IGRmECKw— World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) September 18, 2022
Typhoon #Nanmadol🌀striking #Japan now. One of the strongest typhoons ever seen. Japan's Meteorological Agency is forecasting torrential rain, storm surges along the coast, and winds so powerful houses could collapse. Four million people have been told to evacuate their homes. pic.twitter.com/I7IGRmECKw
It is the 14th typhoon of the season. The JMA warned of the risk of overflowing rivers.
Railway operators and airlines have cancelled services and convenience store chain 7-Eleven Japan temporarily shut about 950 stores. Toyota Motor said it would idle production at three factories on Monday.
In Kagoshima prefecture, more than 9,000 residents took shelter at evacuation centres on Sunday.
Kyushu Electric Power said more than 93,000 homes across the island are without electricity on Sunday because of damage to power lines and facilities.
The storm is forecast to turn east and pass over Japan’s main island of Honshu before moving out to sea by Wednesday. Heavy rain lashed the capital Tokyo, with the Tozai subway line suspended because of flooding.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Millions in Japan told to evacuate ahead of Typhoon Nanmadol
Nanmadol causes electricity blackouts and paralyses ground and air transportation
Tokyo — Typhoon Nanmadol hit Japan’s southernmost main island of Kyushu on Sunday as authorities issued a typhoon warning and ordered residents to evacuate or seek shelter from the powerful storm.
“The eye of Typhoon Nanmadol” hit near Kagoshima city around 7pm on Sunday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said in a brief statement on its website.
Nanmadol is expected to bring up to half a metre of rain. It was classified as a super typhoon by the US Navy’s Joint Typhoon Warning Center, but weakened as it approached Kyushu.
At least 4-million people in southern Japan were ordered to evacuate as the storm system moved towards the region, bringing strong winds and heavy rain that caused electricity blackouts and paralysed ground and air transportation.
It is the 14th typhoon of the season. The JMA warned of the risk of overflowing rivers.
Railway operators and airlines have cancelled services and convenience store chain 7-Eleven Japan temporarily shut about 950 stores. Toyota Motor said it would idle production at three factories on Monday.
In Kagoshima prefecture, more than 9,000 residents took shelter at evacuation centres on Sunday.
Kyushu Electric Power said more than 93,000 homes across the island are without electricity on Sunday because of damage to power lines and facilities.
The storm is forecast to turn east and pass over Japan’s main island of Honshu before moving out to sea by Wednesday. Heavy rain lashed the capital Tokyo, with the Tozai subway line suspended because of flooding.
Reuters
Scientists plan for calamity as world bombs along to climate points of no return
Climate change is hitting Africa’s GDP growth hard
Rapid expansion of India’s Bengaluru could be its own death sentence
California’s wine country buckles under climate extremes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
This is how King Charles’s reign will boost climate action
Coal-giant Australia passes landmark climate reform bill
UN climate body calls for more financing to help Africa stave off disaster
Pakistan looks ‘like a sea’, as flood death toll reaches 1,343
Switzerland’s melting glaciers an indicator of climate change
Chad’s heaviest rains in 30 years flood N’Djamena
Pakistan flood damage seen far worse than initial forecast
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.