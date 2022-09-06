Typhoon Hinnamnor rips across South Korea’s industrial south

EU expresses doubts of imminent Iran nuclear deal, futher delaying the return of about 1-million barrels to global supply
In 2022 something like an edit button on Twitter is big news, but is it really a good thing?
Invest SA is working closely with the presidency to make it easy to do business in SA
Nominations for ANC leadership contest gather steam as Limpopo and the North West officially endorse the president for re-election
Developing the Brulpadda and Luiperd fields is seen as a vital pillar of SA’s gas energy ambitions
KZN floods, countrywide power outages and the global economic slowdown weigh especially heavily on manufacturing, mining and agriculture
Minority employer organisations argue that the labour court erred in expressing a preference for the extension of bargaining council agreements in general
The ruling clears the way for President João Lourenço to be sworn in later in September
After the one-way traffic of last season, defending champions have been beaten twice in first six games
Four-wheel steering, a plug-in-hybrid diesel and digital lights are some of the highlights
Seoul — A powerful typhoon tore through South Korea’s southern industrial hubs on Tuesday, leaving at least two people dead, 10 missing and thousands displaced, authorities said.
Typhoon Hinnamnor left the Korean peninsula early on Tuesday after battering the southeastern industrial cities of Pohang, Gyeongju and Ulsan with strong winds and heavy rain.
It was moving northeast across the Sea of Japan and was expected to brush past Japan’s northeastern city of Sapporo at about 9pm, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.
Japanese authorities said the island of Hokkaido, where Sapporo is located, will face high winds and waves overnight and on Wednesday. Train services and flights were cancelled in the southernmost island of Kyushu when the typhoon passed earlier on Tuesday.
In South Korea’s Pohang city, a resident was swept away and killed by strong currents, and eight others were reported missing in submerged underground parking lots, the ministry of interior and safety said.
Local broadcaster YTN showed footage of a wrecked car being pulled out of an underground apartment garage where muddy water blocked its entrance.
Another person died after being buried in a house hit by a landslide in Gyeongju and one person was reported missing in Ulsan as of Tuesday afternoon.
The casualties could rise as rescue operations continue, with the military mobilising amphibious vehicles.
About 2,900 people have been evacuated, mostly in the south of the country, and more than 66,000 homes experienced power outages, with 45% of service restored as of 3pm.
The typhoon forced hundreds of flight cancellations, suspension of business operations and school closings.
Posco reported a temporary byproduct gas release at its Pohang plant due to a power outage caused by the typhoon.
Shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries based in Ulsan said there were no major losses though some parts of its factory were submerged. Some of its ships were sent to the west coast to head off damage and would return on Thursday.
A spokesperson for Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering said there were no incidents at its shipyard in nearby Changwon so far, and it halted production on Tuesday morning as planned.
Typhoon warnings were mostly lifted across South Korea, but President Yoon Suk-yeol urged officials to take precautions until the typhoon is completely gone, his spokesperson said.
The neighbouring North also braced for damage from the typhoon, with leader Kim Jong-un presiding over a two-day meeting on disaster prevention work and releasing water from a dam near its border with South Korea.
South Korea has repeatedly urged the North to give notice before releasing water from the dam as it could result in flooding downstream but Pyongyang has remained unresponsive.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Typhoon Hinnamnor rips across South Korea’s industrial south
The typhoon forces evacuations, hundreds of flight cancellations and suspension of business operations
Seoul — A powerful typhoon tore through South Korea’s southern industrial hubs on Tuesday, leaving at least two people dead, 10 missing and thousands displaced, authorities said.
Typhoon Hinnamnor left the Korean peninsula early on Tuesday after battering the southeastern industrial cities of Pohang, Gyeongju and Ulsan with strong winds and heavy rain.
It was moving northeast across the Sea of Japan and was expected to brush past Japan’s northeastern city of Sapporo at about 9pm, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.
Japanese authorities said the island of Hokkaido, where Sapporo is located, will face high winds and waves overnight and on Wednesday. Train services and flights were cancelled in the southernmost island of Kyushu when the typhoon passed earlier on Tuesday.
In South Korea’s Pohang city, a resident was swept away and killed by strong currents, and eight others were reported missing in submerged underground parking lots, the ministry of interior and safety said.
Local broadcaster YTN showed footage of a wrecked car being pulled out of an underground apartment garage where muddy water blocked its entrance.
Another person died after being buried in a house hit by a landslide in Gyeongju and one person was reported missing in Ulsan as of Tuesday afternoon.
The casualties could rise as rescue operations continue, with the military mobilising amphibious vehicles.
About 2,900 people have been evacuated, mostly in the south of the country, and more than 66,000 homes experienced power outages, with 45% of service restored as of 3pm.
The typhoon forced hundreds of flight cancellations, suspension of business operations and school closings.
Posco reported a temporary byproduct gas release at its Pohang plant due to a power outage caused by the typhoon.
Shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries based in Ulsan said there were no major losses though some parts of its factory were submerged. Some of its ships were sent to the west coast to head off damage and would return on Thursday.
A spokesperson for Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering said there were no incidents at its shipyard in nearby Changwon so far, and it halted production on Tuesday morning as planned.
Typhoon warnings were mostly lifted across South Korea, but President Yoon Suk-yeol urged officials to take precautions until the typhoon is completely gone, his spokesperson said.
The neighbouring North also braced for damage from the typhoon, with leader Kim Jong-un presiding over a two-day meeting on disaster prevention work and releasing water from a dam near its border with South Korea.
South Korea has repeatedly urged the North to give notice before releasing water from the dam as it could result in flooding downstream but Pyongyang has remained unresponsive.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.