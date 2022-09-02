×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Asia

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi sentenced to three years with hard labour for election fraud

The figurehead of Myanmar’s opposition to decades of military rule has been detained since a coup early last year and has already been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison

02 September 2022 - 14:30 Agency Staff
Aung San Suu Kyi. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Aung San Suu Kyi. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Myanmar’s deposed former leader Aung San Suu Kyi was found guilty of electoral fraud on Friday and sentenced by a judge to three years in jail with hard labour, according to a source familiar with the proceedings.

The Nobel laureate and figurehead of Myanmar’s opposition to decades of military rule has been detained since a coup early last year and has already been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison. She denies all the allegations against her.

On Friday, she was judged to have committed fraud in a November 2020 general election that her National League for Democracy (NLD) won with an overwhelming legislative majority, trouncing a party created by the powerful military.

The source, who declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to media, said it was unclear what hard labour would entail. Co-defendant Win Myint, the deposed president, was given the same sentence, the source said.

A spokesperson for the ruling military council did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The junta has said Suu Kyi is being given due process.

The military seized power in February 2021 to stop Suu Kyi’s NLD from forming a new government after the election that it said had instances of fraud that had not properly been investigated.

The NLD has denied fraud and said it won fairly.

Suu Kyi, 77, has been on trial for more than a year on multiple charges, ranging from corruption and incitement to leaks of official secrets, for which the combined maximum sentences is more than 190 years.

Her trials have been held behind closed doors in the capital, Naypyitaw, and the junta’s statements on the proceedings have been limited. A gag order has been imposed on Suu Kyi’s lawyers. 

Reuters

Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to six more years

The deposed leader was found  guilty of four corruption charges related to a charity named after her late mother
News
2 weeks ago

Myanmar junta extends emergency rule over ‘instability’

The move stalls implementation of a peace plan agreed with other Southeast Asian countries
World
1 month ago

Global outcry over execution of Myanmar democracy activists

Four men accused of helping to carry out ‘terror acts’ were convicted by a military court
World
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Australia opens door to skilled workers
World / Asia
2.
Chengdu in China locks down 21-million amid ...
World / Asia
3.
Mikhail Gorbachev denied state funeral, Putin ...
World / Europe
4.
China aims to engineer itself out of extreme ...
World / Asia
5.
Britain’s new PM faces major challenges
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.