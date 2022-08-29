×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Asia

Stop your fussing, China tells Taiwan over drone harassment

Throughout August, the government in Taipei has reported repeated flights by Chinese drones on islets it controls close to the Chinese coast

29 August 2022 - 17:50 Eduardo Baptista and Ben Blanchard
Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan in August 2022. Picture: REUTERS/JAMESON WU
Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan in August 2022. Picture: REUTERS/JAMESON WU

Beijing/Taipei — China’s foreign ministry has dismissed complaints by Taiwan about repeated harassment by Chinese drones very close to Taiwanese-controlled islands as “not worth fussing about”, prompting Taipei to label Beijing as nothing more than thieves.

Since China began war games and military drills near Taiwan earlier in August after the visit of US House speaker Nancy Pelosi to the Chinese-claimed island, the government in Taipei has reported repeated flights by drones on islets it controls close to the Chinese coast.

Video from at least two of these drone missions has circulated widely on Chinese social media. In one, Taiwanese soldiers can be seen throwing rocks to ward it away.

Speaking at a daily briefing on Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said he had seen the footage.

“Chinese drones flying about Chinese territory, this is not something to make a fuss about,” he said.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry expressed anger at his comments.

“There is an ancient Chinese teaching that ‘uninvited people are called thieves’. Whether it is breaking through the door or peeping from the air, the people of Taiwan do not welcome such thieves,” it said.

Taiwan’s defence ministry reported a further drone incursion on Monday, near the tiny Lion Islet, part of the Kinmen group of islands that sit opposite the Chinese cities of Xiamen and Quanzhou.

It said soldiers fired flares to warn it away and after one minute it flew off in the direction of Xiamen.

Taiwan has controlled Kinmen, along with the Matsu islands further up China's coast, since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taipei after losing a civil war with Mao Zedong's Communists in 1949.

At its closest point, Chinese-controlled territory is only a few hundred metres from Kinmen.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Taming inflation set to trigger recession, ...
World
2.
Australia to address skills shortages due to ...
World / Asia
3.
Pakistan floods death toll passes 1,000 as tens ...
World / Asia
4.
Zelensky accuses Russia as Europe prepares for ...
World / Europe
5.
Dos Santos buried in Angola amid dispute over vote
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.