World / Asia

China warns ‘forceful measures’ if Canadian group visits Taiwan

The warning follows a high-profile visit by Nancy Pelosi and nearly a year after Canada released Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou

24 August 2022 - 18:14 Steve Scherer and Ismail Shakil
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visits soldiers at a military base in New Taipei City, Taiwan, August 23 2022. Picture: TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE/REUTERS
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visits soldiers at a military base in New Taipei City, Taiwan, August 23 2022. Picture: TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE/REUTERS

Ottawa — China warned it will take "forceful measures" if Canada interferes in Taiwan, a week after it emerged that a delegation of Canadian parliamentarians was planning to visit the island in 2022 to explore trade opportunities.

China claims Taiwan as its territory under its "one-China principle" and objects to foreign politicians visiting the island. Democratically governed Taiwan rejects China’s claims.

"We urge the Canadian side to abide by the one-China principle and respect China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Chinese embassy in Canada said in a statement sent late Tuesday.

"China will take resolute and forceful measures against any country that attempts to interfere with or infringe upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Chinese embassy said.

Members of a Canada-Taiwan parliamentary "friendship group", which does not receive administrative or financial support from the Canadian parliament, had been planning to visit the self-ruled island in October, Liberal MP Judy Sgro said last week.

Sgro said the trip would focus on trade and the legislators intent was not to disrupt and cause problems for Taiwan or with China.

In a statement, Canada’s government said parliamentary associations and friendship groups were independent, and it respected the MP’s intent to visit Taiwan.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen told a visiting group of former US officials on Tuesday that Taiwan  was ready to defend itself against Russian aggression.

Canada, like many countries in the West, follows a one-China policy that recognises Beijing, not Taipei, diplomatically, while unofficially it supports Taiwan.

The relationship between China and the West has worsened since US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August against Beijing’s wishes. 

A long-running standoff between Canada and China ended in 2021 when US prosecutors agreed to end a bank fraud case against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, a well-connected Chinese businesswoman. She had been held under house arrest in Canada during extradition proceedings.

After Meng was freed, China freed two Canadians who had been held by Beijing on spying charges.

Reuters

Taiwan ‘ready’ to protect itself against China as before

President tells US delgation island nation will continue defending its homeland
World
1 day ago

China carries out more drills near Taiwan

The exercises were held as a group of US legislators visited the Chinese-claimed island and met President Tsai Ing-wen
World
1 week ago

Second US delegation arrives in Taiwan after Pelosi visit

Legislators led by senator Ed Markey arrive following US House speaker’s contentious visit and amid increasing tensions with China
World
1 week ago

BIG READ: The Chinese Century is here? That’s baby talk going nowhere

Demographics paint a gloomy picture for continued US dominance, until one looks at the Chinese figures, argues Niall Ferguson
Opinion
1 week ago

What now for China, Taiwan and US relations after Pelosi visit?

The message is clear: the military will uphold China’s claim on Taiwan in a challenge to the US that will keep tension high and ramp up the risk of ...
World
1 week ago
