World / Asia

We did not know Al-Qaeda leader was in Afghanistan, Taliban says

Ayman al-Zawahiri, an Egyptian doctor, was closely involved in the September 11 2001 attacks on the US and was one of the world's most wanted men

04 August 2022 - 10:09 Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam
Osama bin Laden seen with Ayman al-Zawahiri in 2001. File Picture: DAILY DAWN via REUTERS
Osama bin Laden seen with Ayman al-Zawahiri in 2001. File Picture: DAILY DAWN via REUTERS

Islamabad — The Taliban is investigating what it says is a US claim that Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a US drone strike in Kabul, a Taliban official said on Thursday, indicating that the group’s leadership were not aware of his presence there.

The US killed Zawahiri with a missile fired from a drone while he stood on a balcony at his Kabul hideout on Sunday, US officials said, in the biggest blow to the militants since Osama bin Laden was shot dead more than a decade ago.

“The government and the leadership wasn’t aware of what is being claimed, nor any trace there,” Suhail Shaheen, the designated Taliban representative to the UN, who is based in Doha, told journalists in a message.

“Investigation is under way now to find out about the veracity of the claim,” he said, adding that the results of the investigation would be shared publicly.

Taliban leaders have remained largely tight-lipped about the Sunday drone strike and have not confirmed the presence or death of Zawahiri in Kabul.

Top Taliban leaders have been holding lengthy discussions about how to respond to the US drone strike, three sources in the group said.

How the Taliban react could have significant repercussions as the group seeks international legitimacy and access to billions of dollars in frozen funds, following their defeat of a US-backed government a year ago.

Zawahiri, an Egyptian doctor, was closely involved in the September 11 2001 attacks on the US and was one of the world's most wanted men.

His death in Kabul raises questions about whether he received sanctuary from the Taliban, who had assured the US as part of a 2020 agreement on the withdrawal of US-led forces that they would not harbour other militant groups.

Shaheen said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan — the name the Taliban use for the country and their government — was committed to the agreement, signed in the Qatari capital, Doha.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said the Taliban had “grossly violated” the agreement by hosting and sheltering Zawahiri. 

Reuters

Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in US drone strike in Kabul

This terrorist leader is no more, says US President Joe Biden
World
2 days ago

Wydad storm to victory over Al Ahly in intense Champions League final

Egyptian giants and coach Pitso Mosimane disappointed as Wydad Casablanca win Caf final
Sport
2 months ago

Al-Qaeda’s Zawahiri killed by US drone in ‘very safe place’

The 71-year-old moved to an upscale Kabul neighbourhood after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021
World
1 day ago
