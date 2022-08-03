Asean gathering condemns executions in Myanmar

Investors cheer better-than-expected figures from the manufacturing sector
Unrelenting strife and disarray means the government should do what it is elected to do: govern
All those involved in the controversial acquisition of more than 1,000 engines have either resigned or been dismissed
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
The bank will buy all of Retail Capital, which will bring expertise in funding small business
Capital projects by government also picked up as the economy recovers and global demand accelerates from the depths of lockdown
Residents in the area say as many as 37 people were killed in the airstrike near the Togo border
Replacing injured Cheslin Kolbe, he is thrilled to be in the Bok squad
From art fairs, game-like curatorship and group shows, these are the exhibitions across SA that you must see this month
Phnom Penh — The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) will be forced to reconsider a peace plan agreed with Myanmar if its military rulers execute more prisoners, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Wednesday.
The 10-nation bloc, which is hosting a big international gathering this week, has pushed the Myanmar junta to follow a peace “consensus” agreed in 2021 and has condemned its recent execution of four activists linked to a resistance movement, its first executions in decades.
“If more prisoners are executed, we will be forced to rethink ... our role vis-à-vis Asean’s five-point consensus,” Hun Sen, the chair of Asean, said in opening the meeting of its foreign ministers.
He said Asean’s unity had been challenged by the Myanmar crisis. While the peace plan had “not advanced to everyone’s wishes” there had been some progress on providing humanitarian aid.
But Hun Sen said the situation had changed dramatically and was even worse than before the peace agreement, due to the junta’s execution of the activists, which he said Asean states “are deeply disappointed and disturbed” by.
A senior state department official on Wednesday said the US was “looking at what can be done to both sustain and increase the pressure” on the Myanmar generals.
US secretary of state Antony Blinken is among 27 foreign ministers set to join the Asean Regional Forum security meeting in Cambodia on Friday, which will also include counterparts from China, Russia, Japan, Britain and Australia.
The Myanmar junta last week defended the executions as “justice for the people”, brushing off a deluge of international condemnation. Those activists had aided “terror acts”, it said, referring to attacks by militias fighting military rule and seeking to avenge a deadly crackdown on protests.
Myanmar is not represented at this week’s Asean meetings after its military declined a proposal to send a non-junta representative. Asean has barred the generals until progress in the peace plan is demonstrated.
Some members of Asean, which has a tradition of non-interference in internal affairs, have been increasingly strident in their criticism of Myanmar.
Singapore’s foreign ministry said Myanmar had “disrespected” the peace effort, adding “without any progress on this front, further engagement with the Myanmar military authorities would be of limited value”.
Malaysian foreign minister Saifuddin Abdullah said the junta has been frustrating everyone in Asean and making a mockery of the peace agreement, which should be inclusive of its opponents. “We regret the fact that the junta has not been co-operative,” he added.
Greg Poling, director of Southeast Asia studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said the bloc was furious over the executions and “will be looking to prove that Asean isn’t completely neutered”.
Still, an Asian diplomat, who declined to be identified, questioned what new measures Asean would be prepared to take. “The five-point consensus was useful because Myanmar had agreed to it ... can you do anything without Myanmar there? Honestly, I don’t know,” said the diplomat.
Asean ministers voiced concern also over developments in Taiwan after the visit by US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi.
“We hope that all sides will try their best to de-escalate tensions and avoid actions that may contribute to the escalation of tensions,” said Kung Phoak, secretary of state of Cambodia’s foreign ministry.
In a separate statement, Myanmar’s foreign ministry took aim at Washington, a staunch critic of the junta, and said Pelosi’s visit was causing an escalation of regional tensions. “Myanmar opposes any provocative actions causing instabilities in the region and attempts that aim to interfere in internal affairs of other states,” it said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Asean gathering condemns executions in Myanmar
Peace plan is at risk if there are any more executions, warns chair of the regional grouping
Phnom Penh — The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) will be forced to reconsider a peace plan agreed with Myanmar if its military rulers execute more prisoners, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Wednesday.
The 10-nation bloc, which is hosting a big international gathering this week, has pushed the Myanmar junta to follow a peace “consensus” agreed in 2021 and has condemned its recent execution of four activists linked to a resistance movement, its first executions in decades.
“If more prisoners are executed, we will be forced to rethink ... our role vis-à-vis Asean’s five-point consensus,” Hun Sen, the chair of Asean, said in opening the meeting of its foreign ministers.
He said Asean’s unity had been challenged by the Myanmar crisis. While the peace plan had “not advanced to everyone’s wishes” there had been some progress on providing humanitarian aid.
But Hun Sen said the situation had changed dramatically and was even worse than before the peace agreement, due to the junta’s execution of the activists, which he said Asean states “are deeply disappointed and disturbed” by.
A senior state department official on Wednesday said the US was “looking at what can be done to both sustain and increase the pressure” on the Myanmar generals.
US secretary of state Antony Blinken is among 27 foreign ministers set to join the Asean Regional Forum security meeting in Cambodia on Friday, which will also include counterparts from China, Russia, Japan, Britain and Australia.
The Myanmar junta last week defended the executions as “justice for the people”, brushing off a deluge of international condemnation. Those activists had aided “terror acts”, it said, referring to attacks by militias fighting military rule and seeking to avenge a deadly crackdown on protests.
Myanmar is not represented at this week’s Asean meetings after its military declined a proposal to send a non-junta representative. Asean has barred the generals until progress in the peace plan is demonstrated.
Some members of Asean, which has a tradition of non-interference in internal affairs, have been increasingly strident in their criticism of Myanmar.
Singapore’s foreign ministry said Myanmar had “disrespected” the peace effort, adding “without any progress on this front, further engagement with the Myanmar military authorities would be of limited value”.
Malaysian foreign minister Saifuddin Abdullah said the junta has been frustrating everyone in Asean and making a mockery of the peace agreement, which should be inclusive of its opponents. “We regret the fact that the junta has not been co-operative,” he added.
Greg Poling, director of Southeast Asia studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said the bloc was furious over the executions and “will be looking to prove that Asean isn’t completely neutered”.
Still, an Asian diplomat, who declined to be identified, questioned what new measures Asean would be prepared to take. “The five-point consensus was useful because Myanmar had agreed to it ... can you do anything without Myanmar there? Honestly, I don’t know,” said the diplomat.
Asean ministers voiced concern also over developments in Taiwan after the visit by US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi.
“We hope that all sides will try their best to de-escalate tensions and avoid actions that may contribute to the escalation of tensions,” said Kung Phoak, secretary of state of Cambodia’s foreign ministry.
In a separate statement, Myanmar’s foreign ministry took aim at Washington, a staunch critic of the junta, and said Pelosi’s visit was causing an escalation of regional tensions. “Myanmar opposes any provocative actions causing instabilities in the region and attempts that aim to interfere in internal affairs of other states,” it said.
Reuters
Myanmar activists say detained Japanese filmmaker attended protest
Myanmar junta extends emergency rule over ‘instability’
Myanmar defends activist executions as ‘justice’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Global outcry over execution of Myanmar democracy activists
Myanmar junta censured as it executes four democracy activists
Where ‘executioner’ is still a job description
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.