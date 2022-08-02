Taiwan prepares its air-raid shelters

Markets are watching for a potential visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, which is drawing the ire of China
The perception that there is no cost to agreeing to let others use our personal data is the hoodwink of the century
As middle class incomes are put under pressure, domestic cleaning is one of the first expenses to get cut.
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
This underscores the continued attraction of London’s West End to domestic and international visitors, the landlord says
Business Day TV speaks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
Island nation prepares for possible Chinese attack
Michaela Whitebooi guaranteed at least a silver in judo competition while lawn bowlers head to final
Russia’s war in Ukraine is more about identity politics than Nato expansion
Taipei — Taiwan is preparing its air-raid shelters as rising tension with China and Russia's invasion of Ukraine raise new fears about the possibility of a Chinese attack on the democratic island.
China considers Taiwan its territory and has increased military activity in the air and seas around it. Taiwan vows to defend itself and has made strengthening its defences a priority, with regular military and civil defence drills.
The preparations include designating shelters where people can take cover if Chinese missiles start flying in, not in purpose-built bunkers but in underground spaces like basement car parks, the subway system and subterranean shopping centres.
The capital of Taipei has more than 4,600 such shelters that can accommodate 12-million people, more than four times its population.
Harmony Wu, 18, was surprised to learn that an underground shopping concourse where she and other youngsters were recently rehearsing dance moves would be turned into an air-raid shelter in the event of war. But she said she could understand why.
“Having shelter is very necessary. We don’t know when a war might come and they are to keep us safe,” Wu said at the venue near a Taipei subway station. “War is brutal. We’ve never experienced it so we aren’t prepared,” she said.
Smartphone app
Taipei officials have been updating their database of designated shelters, putting their whereabouts on a smartphone app and launching a social media and poster campaign to make sure people know how to find their closest one.
Shelter entrances are marked with a yellow label, about the size of an A4 piece of paper, with the maximum number of people it can take.
A senior official in the city office in charge of the shelters said events in Europe had brought a renewed sense of urgency.
“Look at the war in Ukraine,” Abercrombie Yang, a director of the building administration office, said. “There’s no guarantee that the innocent public won’t get hit,” he said, adding that was why the public had to be informed. “All citizens should have crisis awareness. We need the shelters in the event of an attack by the Chinese communists.”
Last month, Taiwan held a comprehensive air-raid exercise across the island for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic disrupted regular drills.
Among the instructions citizens got in case of incoming missiles was to get down in their basement parking lots with their hands covering their eyes and ears while keeping their mouths open to minimise the impact of blast waves.
Supplies
Authorities are required by law to keep the shelters clean and open but they do not have to be stocked with supplies like food and water. Researchers in parliament called in June for shelters to be provided with emergency supplies.
Wu Enoch of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party says the public must prepare survival kits to take with them when they seek shelter.
“What’s important is what you bring with you, for people to stay there for a long period of time,” Wu said, citing medical supplies and even tools to build a makeshift toilet.
After decades of sabre-rattling across the Taiwan Strait separating the democratic island from China, many Taiwan people appear resigned to living with the threat of a Chinese invasion.
“I’m not stressed. I carry on with my life as usual. When it happens, it happens,” said Teresa Chang, 17, who was also going through her paces at the underground dance practice.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Taiwan prepares its air-raid shelters
Taipei — Taiwan is preparing its air-raid shelters as rising tension with China and Russia's invasion of Ukraine raise new fears about the possibility of a Chinese attack on the democratic island.
China considers Taiwan its territory and has increased military activity in the air and seas around it. Taiwan vows to defend itself and has made strengthening its defences a priority, with regular military and civil defence drills.
The preparations include designating shelters where people can take cover if Chinese missiles start flying in, not in purpose-built bunkers but in underground spaces like basement car parks, the subway system and subterranean shopping centres.
The capital of Taipei has more than 4,600 such shelters that can accommodate 12-million people, more than four times its population.
Harmony Wu, 18, was surprised to learn that an underground shopping concourse where she and other youngsters were recently rehearsing dance moves would be turned into an air-raid shelter in the event of war. But she said she could understand why.
“Having shelter is very necessary. We don’t know when a war might come and they are to keep us safe,” Wu said at the venue near a Taipei subway station. “War is brutal. We’ve never experienced it so we aren’t prepared,” she said.
Smartphone app
Taipei officials have been updating their database of designated shelters, putting their whereabouts on a smartphone app and launching a social media and poster campaign to make sure people know how to find their closest one.
Shelter entrances are marked with a yellow label, about the size of an A4 piece of paper, with the maximum number of people it can take.
A senior official in the city office in charge of the shelters said events in Europe had brought a renewed sense of urgency.
“Look at the war in Ukraine,” Abercrombie Yang, a director of the building administration office, said. “There’s no guarantee that the innocent public won’t get hit,” he said, adding that was why the public had to be informed. “All citizens should have crisis awareness. We need the shelters in the event of an attack by the Chinese communists.”
Last month, Taiwan held a comprehensive air-raid exercise across the island for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic disrupted regular drills.
Among the instructions citizens got in case of incoming missiles was to get down in their basement parking lots with their hands covering their eyes and ears while keeping their mouths open to minimise the impact of blast waves.
Supplies
Authorities are required by law to keep the shelters clean and open but they do not have to be stocked with supplies like food and water. Researchers in parliament called in June for shelters to be provided with emergency supplies.
Wu Enoch of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party says the public must prepare survival kits to take with them when they seek shelter.
“What’s important is what you bring with you, for people to stay there for a long period of time,” Wu said, citing medical supplies and even tools to build a makeshift toilet.
After decades of sabre-rattling across the Taiwan Strait separating the democratic island from China, many Taiwan people appear resigned to living with the threat of a Chinese invasion.
“I’m not stressed. I carry on with my life as usual. When it happens, it happens,” said Teresa Chang, 17, who was also going through her paces at the underground dance practice.
Reuters
Pelosi to visit Taiwan on Tuesday despite China warnings, reports say
Taiwan steps up preparations for Chinese attack with air-raid exercise
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.