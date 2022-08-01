Myanmar junta extends emergency rule over ‘instability’

Investors also brace for this week's meeting of officials from Opec and other top producers on supply adjustments
Monday, August 1 2022
Finance minister says he has taken an interest in the negotiations since staff wage bill accounts for the biggest share of government spending
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
The coal miner expects headline profit equivalent to almost a quarter of its market value as it cashes in on high prices
Experts expect revenue overrun of at least R50bn, with the corporate tax take up 14.4% in the first three months
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
A ban on bullion minted after invasion of Ukraine does not apply to ingots in vaults from before the conflict started
Bafana Bafana legend named as one of the club’s three first-team coaches
Despite the TikTok trend, you don’t have only two choices in your 20s — either be superfrugal or YOLO. You can do both
The head of Myanmar's junta on Monday blamed instability for stalling efforts to implement a peace plan agreed with other Southeast Asian countries as he extended emergency rule for six more months.
The junta first declared a state of emergency after seizing power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup in February last year.
Myanmar has been in chaos since then, with conflict spreading after the army crushed mostly peaceful protests in towns and cities.
The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) agreed a five-point “consensus” to end hostilities last year, but there has been little sign of the junta implementing the five-point plan, which includes an end to violence and dialogue.
Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said in a speech aired on state media that Myanmar has been striving to overcome the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic while facing internal violence.
“So it was difficult to implement the Asean consensus due to the lack of stability,” said Min Aung Hlaing, adding that only when the situation is “normal” can progress be made.
Western governments denounced the coup and the detention on various charges of Nobel laureate Suu Kyi and numerous members of her party and supporters.
Some members of Asean, of which Myanmar is a member and that has a tradition of non-interference in each other's internal affairs, also criticised the generals.
Value conventions
While the junta has failed to implement the Asean plan, it has not rejected it.
“Our country is an Asean state so we value the conventions of Asean,” Min Aung Hlaing said.
While Min Aung Hlaing did not mention the extension of the emergency in his speech, state media reported that a military government defence and security council have unanimously approved his request for six more months.
The junta said it had to take power last year because of voting fraud in a November 2020 general election that Suu Kyi's party easily won. Election monitoring groups found no evidence of mass fraud.
The military has pledged to hold new elections in August 2023 though the timetable has already slipped and opponents do not believe it will be free and fair.
Security forces have killed more than 2,100 people since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for political prisoners, an activist group. The junta has said such tolls are exaggerated.
The true picture of the violence has become more difficult to assess since lightly armed People's Defence Forces have sprung up to take on the army, often in more remote areas where ethnic minority insurgents are also fighting the military.
Further condemnation
In his speech, Min Aung Hlaing blamed “terrorists” for inflicting casualties. The military has branded as “terrorists” its armed opponents and a rival shadow National Unity Government set up by prodemocracy politicians.
The junta has faced sanctions from many Western countries and last week saw further condemnation after the execution of four democracy activists it accused of “terror acts”.
Min Aung Hlaing also brought up the economy, which has slumped since the pandemic and as the coup ended a decade of reform.
“I think progress can be seen within six months,” he said, citing the prospect of more jobs and a focus on farming.
The World Bank projects Myanmar's economy will grow 3% this fiscal year after an 18% contraction last year and warned that a return to prepandemic levels is unlikely in the near term.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Myanmar junta extends emergency rule over ‘instability’
The move stalls implementation of a peace plan agreed with other Southeast Asian countries
The head of Myanmar's junta on Monday blamed instability for stalling efforts to implement a peace plan agreed with other Southeast Asian countries as he extended emergency rule for six more months.
The junta first declared a state of emergency after seizing power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup in February last year.
Myanmar has been in chaos since then, with conflict spreading after the army crushed mostly peaceful protests in towns and cities.
The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) agreed a five-point “consensus” to end hostilities last year, but there has been little sign of the junta implementing the five-point plan, which includes an end to violence and dialogue.
Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said in a speech aired on state media that Myanmar has been striving to overcome the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic while facing internal violence.
“So it was difficult to implement the Asean consensus due to the lack of stability,” said Min Aung Hlaing, adding that only when the situation is “normal” can progress be made.
Western governments denounced the coup and the detention on various charges of Nobel laureate Suu Kyi and numerous members of her party and supporters.
Some members of Asean, of which Myanmar is a member and that has a tradition of non-interference in each other's internal affairs, also criticised the generals.
Value conventions
While the junta has failed to implement the Asean plan, it has not rejected it.
“Our country is an Asean state so we value the conventions of Asean,” Min Aung Hlaing said.
While Min Aung Hlaing did not mention the extension of the emergency in his speech, state media reported that a military government defence and security council have unanimously approved his request for six more months.
The junta said it had to take power last year because of voting fraud in a November 2020 general election that Suu Kyi's party easily won. Election monitoring groups found no evidence of mass fraud.
The military has pledged to hold new elections in August 2023 though the timetable has already slipped and opponents do not believe it will be free and fair.
Security forces have killed more than 2,100 people since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for political prisoners, an activist group. The junta has said such tolls are exaggerated.
The true picture of the violence has become more difficult to assess since lightly armed People's Defence Forces have sprung up to take on the army, often in more remote areas where ethnic minority insurgents are also fighting the military.
Further condemnation
In his speech, Min Aung Hlaing blamed “terrorists” for inflicting casualties. The military has branded as “terrorists” its armed opponents and a rival shadow National Unity Government set up by prodemocracy politicians.
The junta has faced sanctions from many Western countries and last week saw further condemnation after the execution of four democracy activists it accused of “terror acts”.
Min Aung Hlaing also brought up the economy, which has slumped since the pandemic and as the coup ended a decade of reform.
“I think progress can be seen within six months,” he said, citing the prospect of more jobs and a focus on farming.
The World Bank projects Myanmar's economy will grow 3% this fiscal year after an 18% contraction last year and warned that a return to prepandemic levels is unlikely in the near term.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Myanmar defends activist executions as ‘justice’
Stinging rebukes for Myanmar over political executions
Global outcry over execution of Myanmar democracy activists
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.