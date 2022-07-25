Taiwan steps up preparations for Chinese attack with air-raid exercise

The pullback in stock prices follows a rebound in recent weeks, as investors bought back into markets that have fallen sharply in 2022
Media reports last week suggested that Beijing is considering scrapping the informal embargo, put in place in 2020
Labour and the government have been locked in talks for weeks after unions rejected the government’s offer
ANC president and incoming provincial leader paper over delegates’ animosity for final speech
The move comes after similar clearances in Canada and the US as the outbreak is declared a global health emergency
Increasing taxes in an already high tax society will slow economic growth and worsen sustainability
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Rugby is close to a national obsession in Fiji, with more than 80,000 registered players among a population of 900,000 — one of the highest in the world pro rata
As with any skill or sport-like activity, you must learn how to use them properly to reap the multiple rewards
Taipei — Roads emptied and people were ordered to stay indoors in parts of Taiwan, including its capital, Taipei, on Monday for an air-raid exercise as the island steps up preparations in the event of a Chinese attack.
Sirens sounded at 1.30pm (7.30am SA time) for the mandatory street evacuation drills, which effectively shut towns and cities across northern Taiwan for 30 minutes.
A "missile alert", asking people to evacuate to safety immediately, was sent via text message.
"It is necessary to make preparations in the event of a war," Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je said in a speech after overseeing drills for the exercise named Wan An, which means everlasting peace.
China claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its territory and has not ruled out taking the island by force. Taiwan rejects China's sovereignty claim and vows to defend itself.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has renewed debate in Taiwan about how best to react in the event of an attack amid stepped-up Chinese military manoeuvres around the island.
"Chinese military planes have frequently harassed Taiwan in recent years and there's even the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in February. These incidents remind us that we need to be vigilant in peace time," Ko said.
In Taipei, police directed vehicles to move to the side of the road and passersby were told to seek shelter. Shops and restaurants pulled down their shutters and turned off lights to avoid becoming a target in the event of a night-time attack.
Firefighters practised putting out a fire triggered by a missile attack.
Sirens sounded 30 minutes later to give the all-clear.
Concern about China's intentions towards Taiwan has added to tension with the US, which, while it does not recognise the island as a separate country, is bound by US law to provide it with the means to defend itself.
China has issued stark private warnings to the Biden administration that suggested the possibility of a military response to a possible trip to Taiwan in August by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
Periodic air-raid drills are required by law in Taiwan.
The island has raised its alert level since the Russian invasion of Ukraine even though it has reported no unusual Chinese military activity.
Other parts of Taiwan will carry out street evacuation drills this week. The exercise had been cancelled for the past two years because of Covid-19.
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has made boosting defence capacity her top priority and said only its people can decide their future.
"When everyone receives the text message, do not panic," Tsai said in a reminder to the public on Facebook early on Monday. "Citizens, please evacuate according to the guidance."
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Taiwan steps up preparations for Chinese attack with air-raid exercise
Sirens sounded for the mandatory street evacuation drills, which effectively shut towns and cities for 30 minutes
Taipei — Roads emptied and people were ordered to stay indoors in parts of Taiwan, including its capital, Taipei, on Monday for an air-raid exercise as the island steps up preparations in the event of a Chinese attack.
Sirens sounded at 1.30pm (7.30am SA time) for the mandatory street evacuation drills, which effectively shut towns and cities across northern Taiwan for 30 minutes.
A "missile alert", asking people to evacuate to safety immediately, was sent via text message.
"It is necessary to make preparations in the event of a war," Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je said in a speech after overseeing drills for the exercise named Wan An, which means everlasting peace.
China claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its territory and has not ruled out taking the island by force. Taiwan rejects China's sovereignty claim and vows to defend itself.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has renewed debate in Taiwan about how best to react in the event of an attack amid stepped-up Chinese military manoeuvres around the island.
"Chinese military planes have frequently harassed Taiwan in recent years and there's even the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in February. These incidents remind us that we need to be vigilant in peace time," Ko said.
In Taipei, police directed vehicles to move to the side of the road and passersby were told to seek shelter. Shops and restaurants pulled down their shutters and turned off lights to avoid becoming a target in the event of a night-time attack.
Firefighters practised putting out a fire triggered by a missile attack.
Sirens sounded 30 minutes later to give the all-clear.
Concern about China's intentions towards Taiwan has added to tension with the US, which, while it does not recognise the island as a separate country, is bound by US law to provide it with the means to defend itself.
China has issued stark private warnings to the Biden administration that suggested the possibility of a military response to a possible trip to Taiwan in August by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
Periodic air-raid drills are required by law in Taiwan.
The island has raised its alert level since the Russian invasion of Ukraine even though it has reported no unusual Chinese military activity.
Other parts of Taiwan will carry out street evacuation drills this week. The exercise had been cancelled for the past two years because of Covid-19.
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has made boosting defence capacity her top priority and said only its people can decide their future.
"When everyone receives the text message, do not panic," Tsai said in a reminder to the public on Facebook early on Monday. "Citizens, please evacuate according to the guidance."
Reuters
Five responses China might have if Pelosi visits Taiwan
Taiwan targets firms allegedly poaching semiconductor engineers
US officials’ visit to Taiwan a show of support
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
China warns of ‘forceful measures’ if Pelosi visits Taiwan
Poll finds Australians see China as bigger threat than Covid
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.