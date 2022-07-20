×

WATCH: China’s central bank stands pat on rates

Business Day TV spoke to Tian Pan, Prescient China’s head of product

20 July 2022 - 22:04
Picture: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA
Picture: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

The People’s Bank of China has kept its key interest rate unchanged at 3.7%. The move comes despite an interest rate hiking spree by other global central banks. Business Day TV discussed China’s monetary policy stance with Tian Pan, Prescient China’s head of product.

