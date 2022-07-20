Sri Lanka’s MPs set to choose new president on Wednesday

Strong US corporate earnings and the expected resumption of Russian gas supply to Europe have allayed fears of a recession
Given Telkom’s fast-declining value, the proposed tie-up makes sense for the industry and consumers
SA does not have enough capacity to generate sufficient electricity for all of us, says spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
The Offshore Alliance (the Australian Workers’ Union and Maritime Union of Australia) says Shell has refused to bargain since workers rejected its latest offer nine days ago
Consumer inflation reached 7.4% in June from 6.5% in May, worse than market expectations
Logistics and supply chain management company says it has overcome flooding, unrest and load-shedding
The funding is to counter rising food prices and inflation caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, climate change and the pandemic
The defending champion attacked on the Port de Lers but the yellow jersey holder kept up to retain the lead
The model sells below the XC40 P8 Recharge in a Volvo's electrified local range
Colombo — Sri Lankan authorities ringed parliament with heavy security on Wednesday as legislators prepared to choose between three candidates for president, hoping the new leader could pull the country out of a crippling economic and political crisis.
A win for acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, one of the main two contenders but opposed by many ordinary Sri Lankans, could lead to more demonstrations by people furious with the ruling elite after months of crippling shortages of fuel, food and medicines, several protesters have said.
“If Ranil comes [into power], we cannot have stability,” said Duminda Nagamuwa, who organised protests in Colombo after the nominations were finalised. Other protesters have said the acting president is an ally of the powerful Rajapaksa family, who they blame for the economic crisis.
The other main candidate, ruling party legislator Dullas Alahapperuma, is more acceptable to the protesters and the opposition but does not have any top-level governance experience in a country with barely any dollars for imports and desperately in need of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.
The third candidate, Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, the leader of the leftist Janatha Vimukti Peramuna party, commands only three seats in the 225-member parliament and has no realistic chance of winning.
Hundreds of police, paramilitary and military troops were deployed around the parliament building and an approach road had at least three barricades. Security personnel in speed boats patrolled a lake around the building, and military jeeps and armoured vehicles stood parked within the perimeter.
Wickremesinghe, a six-time prime minister, became acting president last week after then president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to Singapore when hundreds of thousands of people came out on the streets against his administration and occupied his official residence and office.
Protesters also burnt down Wickremesinghe’s private home and stormed his office.
It was not immediately clear how much support Wickremesinghe and Alahapperuma have in parliament.
Wickremesinghe is backed by a section of the ruling party that had a total of 145 seats as of the last parliamentary election in 2020. Alahapperuma has the support of the other section as well as the main opposition party that won 54 seats last time round. Several small parties have promised to support him as well.
Latest numbers are not clear because some legislators have become independents.
“Earlier Ranil Wickremesinghe was the front-runner but now the outcome is much more uncertain,” said political scientist Jayadeva Uyangoda.
“The balance of parliament power has shifted away from him. The outcome is dependent on how much control the Rajapaksas have ... over their party members.”
Sri Lanka’s parliament in 1993 unanimously chose DB Wijetunga to finish the tenure of assassinated president Ranasinghe Premadasa. This time three candidates are in the fray to complete Rajapaksa's term, scheduled to end in 2024.
“It will be marked as a new experience in the parliamentary history of this country,” a statement from the communication chief of parliament said, laying out the procedure.
A candidate receiving more than one-third of the valid votes cast will be declared elected. If no candidate reaches the mark, the one with the lowest number of votes will be eliminated from the competition and preferences of legislators taken into account to eventually arrive at a winner.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Sri Lanka’s MPs set to choose new president on Wednesday
A win for acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, opposed by many ordinary Sri Lankans, could lead to more demonstrations
Colombo — Sri Lankan authorities ringed parliament with heavy security on Wednesday as legislators prepared to choose between three candidates for president, hoping the new leader could pull the country out of a crippling economic and political crisis.
A win for acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, one of the main two contenders but opposed by many ordinary Sri Lankans, could lead to more demonstrations by people furious with the ruling elite after months of crippling shortages of fuel, food and medicines, several protesters have said.
“If Ranil comes [into power], we cannot have stability,” said Duminda Nagamuwa, who organised protests in Colombo after the nominations were finalised. Other protesters have said the acting president is an ally of the powerful Rajapaksa family, who they blame for the economic crisis.
The other main candidate, ruling party legislator Dullas Alahapperuma, is more acceptable to the protesters and the opposition but does not have any top-level governance experience in a country with barely any dollars for imports and desperately in need of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.
The third candidate, Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, the leader of the leftist Janatha Vimukti Peramuna party, commands only three seats in the 225-member parliament and has no realistic chance of winning.
Hundreds of police, paramilitary and military troops were deployed around the parliament building and an approach road had at least three barricades. Security personnel in speed boats patrolled a lake around the building, and military jeeps and armoured vehicles stood parked within the perimeter.
Wickremesinghe, a six-time prime minister, became acting president last week after then president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to Singapore when hundreds of thousands of people came out on the streets against his administration and occupied his official residence and office.
Protesters also burnt down Wickremesinghe’s private home and stormed his office.
It was not immediately clear how much support Wickremesinghe and Alahapperuma have in parliament.
Wickremesinghe is backed by a section of the ruling party that had a total of 145 seats as of the last parliamentary election in 2020. Alahapperuma has the support of the other section as well as the main opposition party that won 54 seats last time round. Several small parties have promised to support him as well.
Latest numbers are not clear because some legislators have become independents.
“Earlier Ranil Wickremesinghe was the front-runner but now the outcome is much more uncertain,” said political scientist Jayadeva Uyangoda.
“The balance of parliament power has shifted away from him. The outcome is dependent on how much control the Rajapaksas have ... over their party members.”
Sri Lanka’s parliament in 1993 unanimously chose DB Wijetunga to finish the tenure of assassinated president Ranasinghe Premadasa. This time three candidates are in the fray to complete Rajapaksa's term, scheduled to end in 2024.
“It will be marked as a new experience in the parliamentary history of this country,” a statement from the communication chief of parliament said, laying out the procedure.
A candidate receiving more than one-third of the valid votes cast will be declared elected. If no candidate reaches the mark, the one with the lowest number of votes will be eliminated from the competition and preferences of legislators taken into account to eventually arrive at a winner.
Reuters
Presidential hopefuls will have to win over protesters to pull Sri Lanka out of crisis
Sri Lanka institutes emergency before MPs vote for new president
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Sri Lankan opposition leader pulls out of presidential race
Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa Gotabaya flees the country after finally being ousted
Sri Lanka’s parliament accepts Rajapaksa resignation
Why Sri Lanka sank into a crisis
Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives amid widespread protests
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.