Sri Lanka institutes emergency before MPs vote for new president

Beleaguered leaders have imposed rule often since April, when public protests took hold

18 July 2022 - 08:08 Uditha Jayasinghe
Police personnel leave after gathering forensic evidence inside the Sri Lankan president’s official residence on July 15 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ABHISHEK CHINNAPPA
Colombo — Sri Lanka's acting president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, gazetted orders late on Sunday for a state of emergency in the crisis-ridden island nation, in an effort to head off unrest ahead of a vote in parliament later this week to elect a new president.

Sri Lanka's beleaguered leaders have imposed a state of emergency several times since April, when public protests took hold against the government's handling of a deepening economic crisis and a persistent shortage of essentials.

“It is expedient, so to do, in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community,” the notification reads.

Wickremesinghe announced a state of emergency last week, after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country to escape a popular uprising against his government, but it had not been officially notified or gazetted.

Late on Sunday, Wickremesinghe — who was sworn in on July 15 as acting president — declared a fresh state of emergency, the specific legal provisions of which are yet to be announced by the government.

Previous emergency regulations have been used to deploy the military to arrest and detain people, search private property and dampen public protests.

The country's commercial capital, Colombo, remained calm on Monday morning, with traffic and pedestrians out on the streets.

Bhavani Fonseka, senior researcher at the Centre for Policy Alternatives, said declaring a state of emergency is becoming the government's default response.

“This has proven ineffective in the past,” Fonseka said.

Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives and then Singapore last week after hundreds of thousands of antigovernment protesters came out onto the streets of Colombo a week ago and occupied his official residence and office.

Parliament accepted Rajapaksa's resignation on Friday, and convened a day later to begin the process of electing a new president, with the vote set for Wednesday.

The crisis-hit nation also received a shipment of fuel arrived to provide some relief amid the crippling shortages.

Wickremesinghe, a six-time prime minister regarded as an ally of Rajapaksa, is one of the top contenders to take on the presidency full-time but protesters also want him gone, leading to the prospect of further unrest should he be elected.

Sajith Premadasa, leader of the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party, is another leading candidate, with Dullas Alahapperuma, a senior ruling party lawmaker who served as the minister of mass media and a cabinet spokesperson.

Reuters

Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa ousted, search begins for new leader amid economic crisis

Discussions with IMF on potential bailout loan were interrupted by government chaos
1 day ago

AYABONGA CAWE: Sri Lanka’s collapse holds lessons for coalitions and graft focus

Big-tent political cultures present limitations to economic and social reconstruction in a crisis
19 hours ago

Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa Gotabaya flees the country after finally being ousted

His ally, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, is now the interim president, although protesters want him gone too
2 days ago
