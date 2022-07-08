Japan's former prime minister Abe shot, says senior official

Asian markets are trending higher, though there was an apparent assassination attempt on former Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe
Tory revolt forces colourful leader out of office
Fight is on against ‘economic bandits’, says president’s adviser Sydney Mufamadi
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and President Cyril Ramaphosa have previously defended cadre deployment
Balwani was found guilty of all charges against him for his role in the collapse of the $9bn blood-testing start-up
The agency's BB- rating is three steps below investment grade
Increasing capacity at SA’s remaining airlines may do little to cushion consumers
Public broadcaster NHK said he appeared to have been shot from behind by a man with a shotgun
Tree blocks cause problems for both competitors
Scandi-noir and noirish drama, music at the centre, hard-hitting prison drama and 'Pride and Prejudice' with a gay romcom spin
Tokyo — Japanese former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday while campaigning in the city of Nara, a government spokesperson said, with public broadcaster NHK saying he appeared to have been shot from behind by a man with a shotgun.
Chief cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said he did not know Abe's condition. Kyodo news agency and NHK said Abe, 67, appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest when taken to hospital.
Shots were heard and a white puff of smoke was seen as Abe made a stump speech for a Sunday upper house election outside a train station in the western city, NHK said.
An NHK reporter on the scene said they could hear two consecutive bangs during Abe's speech.
Matsuno, told a briefing Abe had been shot at about 11:30am (0230 GMT), adding, “Such an act of barbarity cannot be tolerated.”
TBS Television reported that Abe had been shot on the left side of his chest and apparently also in the neck.
Abe served two terms as prime minister to become Japan's longest-serving premier before stepping down in 2020 citing ill health.
But he has remained a dominant presence over the ruling Liberal Democratic party (LDP) party, controlling one of its major factions.
His protégé, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, goes into an upper house election on Sunday hoping, analysts say, to emerge from Abe's shadow and define his premiership.
Kishida suspended his election campaign after Abe's shooting and was returning to Tokyo, media reported.
The ambassador of the US, Rahm Emanuel, said he was saddened and shocked by the shooting of an outstanding leader and unwavering ally. The US government and people were praying for Abe's wellbeing, he said.
Abe has been best known for his signature “Abenomics” policy featured bold monetary easing and fiscal spending.
He also bolstered defence spending after years of declines and expanded the military’s ability to project power abroad.
In a historic shift in 2014, his government reinterpreted the postwar, pacifist constitution to allow troops to fight overseas for the first time since World War 2.
The following year, legislation ended a ban on exercising the right of collective self-defence, or defending a friendly country under attack.
Abe, however, did not achieve his long-held goal of revising the US-drafted constitution by writing the Self-Defense Forces, as Japan’s military in known, into the pacifist Article 9.
He was instrumental in winning the 2020 Olympics for Tokyo, cherishing a wish to preside over the Games, which were postponed by a year to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Abe first took office in 2006 as Japan’s youngest prime minister since World War 2. After a year plagued by political scandals, voter outrage at lost pension records, and an election drubbing for his ruling party, Abe quit citing ill health.
He became prime minister again in 2012.
Abe hails from a wealthy political family that included a foreign minister father and a great-uncle who served as premier.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Japan's former prime minister Abe shot, says senior official
Public broadcaster NHK said he appeared to have been shot from behind by a man with a shotgun
Tokyo — Japanese former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday while campaigning in the city of Nara, a government spokesperson said, with public broadcaster NHK saying he appeared to have been shot from behind by a man with a shotgun.
Chief cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said he did not know Abe's condition. Kyodo news agency and NHK said Abe, 67, appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest when taken to hospital.
Shots were heard and a white puff of smoke was seen as Abe made a stump speech for a Sunday upper house election outside a train station in the western city, NHK said.
An NHK reporter on the scene said they could hear two consecutive bangs during Abe's speech.
Matsuno, told a briefing Abe had been shot at about 11:30am (0230 GMT), adding, “Such an act of barbarity cannot be tolerated.”
TBS Television reported that Abe had been shot on the left side of his chest and apparently also in the neck.
Abe served two terms as prime minister to become Japan's longest-serving premier before stepping down in 2020 citing ill health.
But he has remained a dominant presence over the ruling Liberal Democratic party (LDP) party, controlling one of its major factions.
His protégé, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, goes into an upper house election on Sunday hoping, analysts say, to emerge from Abe's shadow and define his premiership.
Kishida suspended his election campaign after Abe's shooting and was returning to Tokyo, media reported.
The ambassador of the US, Rahm Emanuel, said he was saddened and shocked by the shooting of an outstanding leader and unwavering ally. The US government and people were praying for Abe's wellbeing, he said.
Abe has been best known for his signature “Abenomics” policy featured bold monetary easing and fiscal spending.
He also bolstered defence spending after years of declines and expanded the military’s ability to project power abroad.
In a historic shift in 2014, his government reinterpreted the postwar, pacifist constitution to allow troops to fight overseas for the first time since World War 2.
The following year, legislation ended a ban on exercising the right of collective self-defence, or defending a friendly country under attack.
Abe, however, did not achieve his long-held goal of revising the US-drafted constitution by writing the Self-Defense Forces, as Japan’s military in known, into the pacifist Article 9.
He was instrumental in winning the 2020 Olympics for Tokyo, cherishing a wish to preside over the Games, which were postponed by a year to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Abe first took office in 2006 as Japan’s youngest prime minister since World War 2. After a year plagued by political scandals, voter outrage at lost pension records, and an election drubbing for his ruling party, Abe quit citing ill health.
He became prime minister again in 2012.
Abe hails from a wealthy political family that included a foreign minister father and a great-uncle who served as premier.
Reuters
Kyoto wants tourists to return — just not so many of them
Putin’s decree could sideline foreign firms in Sakhalin Energy venture
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Russia halts World War 2 peace talks with Japan
Kishida woos voters with critique of Abenomics
Japan confronts rising inequality after Abenomics
Investors amp up bets as Japan’s succession race gets under way
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.