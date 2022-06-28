×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Asia

Tokyo swelters in June heatwave

28 June 2022 - 08:32 Sakura Murakami and Elaine Lies
Passersby are seen through a heat haze during hot weather at Sugamo district in Tokyo, Japan, on June 27 2022. Picture: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO
Passersby are seen through a heat haze during hot weather at Sugamo district in Tokyo, Japan, on June 27 2022. Picture: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Tokyo — Japan baked under scorching temperatures for a fourth successive day on Tuesday, as the capital’s heat broke 150-year-old records for June and authorities warned power supply remained tight enough to raise the spectre of cuts.

The heatwave comes less than two weeks before a national election in which prices, including the cost of electricity, are among the issues picked by voters in opinion polls that show the government’s approval rating slipping — with politicians including Tokyo’s governor urging power price cuts.

A high of 34°C was predicted for Tokyo on Tuesday, after three successive days of temperatures topping 35°C, the hottest streak of weather in June since records began in 1875.

Hospital admissions from heatstroke rose early in the day, with many in the capital continue to flout government advice by continuing to wear face masks outdoors, a legacy of more than two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For a second day, authorities asked consumers in the Tokyo area to conserve electricity to avoid a looming power cut. The heatwave comes less than two weeks before a national election in which surging prices are rated the top concern for voters in opinion polls that show the government’s approval rating slipping.

By 9am local time, 13 people had been taken to hospital with suspected heatstroke, Fuji News Network said. At least two people are believed to have died from heatstroke, media said, prompting authorities to moderate their calls for power saving.

“Apparently there are some elderly people who have turned off their air conditioners because we are asking people to save energy, but please — it’s this hot — don’t hesitate about cooling off,” trade and industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said.

On Tuesday, the ministry of economy, trade and industry said power supply predictions had improved slightly, but still called for consumers to be economical with power use.

Monday’s warning prompted government offices to turn off some lights in the afternoon and evening. Electronics stores took similar steps, shutting off televisions and other goods on sales floors that would normally be kept on to lure buyers. Some Tokyo residents said on social media they were turning off all appliances not in use.

But politicians began to call for further steps. Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike attended a meeting of Tokyo Electric Power shareholders on Tuesday, later saying she had called for price cuts, Fuji News Network reported.

Though expected to do well in the July 10 election for the upper house of parliament, Kishida’s ruling party faces headwinds from rising prices, worsened by a slide in the value of the yen that makes imports more costly.

The Kishida cabinet’s approval came to 50% in a voter survey conducted by public broadcaster NHK on June 24-26, down from 55% last week.

Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of the junior partner in Kishida’s coalition government, warned on Monday in a campaign speech that citizens were risking heatstroke by trying to economise on power. “What I would really like is for the government to tell power companies to lower costs,” he was quoted by Kyodo news agency as saying.

Reuters

Food export bans in about 20 countries send prices soaring

Many economists say the global food crisis is already more severe than the last one that peaked in 2008
World
22 hours ago

Warning that the worst is yet to come for food inflation in Asia

Singapore, South Korea and the Philippines are candidates for the biggest hikes
News
1 week ago

Energy costs in SA take a heavy toll on PPC, says CEO

Roland van Wijnen says the cement maker is rolling out solar power at its larger facilities
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ukraine pleads for air defence as Russia targets ...
World / Europe
2.
G7 pledges to raise $600bn to counter China’s ...
World
3.
Food export bans in about 20 countries send ...
World
4.
Rescuers dig for survivors after Russian missiles ...
World / Europe
5.
Oslo police warn against Pride event after ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Food export bans in about 20 countries send prices soaring

World

Warning that the worst is yet to come for food inflation in Asia

News

Energy costs in SA take a heavy toll on PPC, says CEO

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.