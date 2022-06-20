×

World / Asia

Protests over rising fuel prices turn violent in Nepal

State-owned monopoly Nepal Oil Corporation raises the price of petrol and diesel 12% and 16%, respectively, prompting fears of broader price hikes

20 June 2022 - 23:58 Gopal Sharma
Students affiliated with the main opposition party clash with police during a protest against fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 20 2022. Picture: NAVESH CHITRAKAR/REUTERS
Students affiliated with the main opposition party clash with police during a protest against fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 20 2022. Picture: NAVESH CHITRAKAR/REUTERS

Kathmandu  — Police in Nepal’s capital fired teargas and charged at protesters with sticks on Monday to break up a demonstration by students against fuel price hikes, officials and witnesses said, in a sign of growing public discontent over rising inflation.

State-owned monopoly Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) on Monday raised the price of 1l of petrol and diesel by 12% and 16%, respectively, prompting fears of broader price hikes.

About 100 protesters from the All Nepal National Free Student Union, the student wing of the main opposition Nepal Communist Party clashed with police after they were stopped from rallying in Kathmandu.

“This is an act of the government’s sheer irresponsibility,” Girish Thagunna, a protester, said, referring to the price hike. “This is wrong and should be withdrawn immediately.”

Dinesh Mainali, a police official, said protesters threw stones and damaged a police vehicle but that there were no injuries or arrests.

Fares for public transport and goods vehicles had been increased by up to 7.7% after the fuel price increase, local authorities said.

Nepal’s 29-million people are facing a surge in food and energy prices, raising the risk of social unrest. Annual retail inflation accelerated to a six-year high of 7.87% in mid-May.

Supplies minister Dilendra Prasad Badu told a parliamentary committee on Monday that the hike was necessary because of an increase in global oil prices and to help the loss-making NOC to pay for imports.

Reuters 

AYABONGA CAWE: Looming taxi fare increases just part of bumpy ride in industry

Commuters will be confronted in July by bigger-than-usual annual hikes that will increase misery for millions
Opinion
1 day ago

MICHAEL AVERY: Brics bank on Russian oil

As SA considers buying crude oil from Putin we should remember that none of our coastal refineries are operational
Opinion
1 day ago

Zelensky tells AU leaders Africa is a ‘hostage’ in the war with Russia

Ukraine's leader says Russia has contributed to rising food prices on the continent
World
3 hours ago

Tougher oil sanctions on Russia could backfire on US drivers

Biden administration hard-pressed to impose secondary sanctions on Russian oil purchases
World
3 days ago
