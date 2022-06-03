×

World / Asia

Myanmar to execute democracy activists after sentences are upheld

Democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu, and Phyo Zeyar Thaw, a legislator for the former ruling NLD party, were sentenced to death in January on charges of treason and terrorism

03 June 2022 - 17:20 Kanupriya Kapoor
A Myanmar soldier stands inside the city hall gates in Yangon, Myanmar, February 2 2021. Picture: REUTERS
Myanmar’s military government said on Friday that appeals by two prominent democracy activists against their death sentences had been rejected, paving the way for the country’s first executions in decades.

The government has received widespread condemnation abroad for ousting an elected government in a coup more than a year ago, and for the brutal crackdown that it has since unleashed on critics, opposition members and activists.

Kyaw Min Yu, a veteran democracy activist, and Phyo Zeyar Thaw, a legislator for the former ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party, were sentenced to death by a military tribunal in January on charges of treason and terrorism, according to a junta statement at the time.

It was unclear whether or not the two had denied the charges. The junta statement did not mention their pleas.

Their appeals against the sentences were rejected, a junta spokesperson said, though it was unclear by whom. The activists’ representatives could not be reached for comment.

"Previously, the convicts sentenced to death could appeal and if no decision was made, then their death sentences would not be implemented. At this time, that appeal was rejected so the death sentences are going to be implemented," junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun told BBC Burmese.

He did not say when the executions would take place.

Judges in Myanmar sentence offenders to death for serious crimes including murder, but no one has been executed in decades.

The military took power after complaining of fraud in a November 2020 general election won by Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD. Election monitoring groups found no evidence of mass fraud. 

Reuters

Deadly bus-stop bomb blast shakes Myanmar

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing in downtown Yangon, but the state newspaper blames the People’s Defence Force
World
2 days ago

UN report says Myanmar army engaged in torture and mass killings

Abuses amount to war crimes and demand firm international response, says high commissioner
World
2 months ago

Myanmar troops said to have taken nearly 100 people hostage for two days

The incident is said to have taken place in the Sagaing region in Myanmar, which has been the site of fighting between militia groups opposed to the ...
World
3 months ago
