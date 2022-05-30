×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Asia

North Korea lifts lockdown as Covid-19 threat abates

The restrictions had been lifted by Sunday, Japan's Kyodo news agency said

30 May 2022 - 08:57 Soo-hyang Choi
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Picture: KCNA/REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Picture: KCNA/REUTERS

Seoul — North Korea has lifted movement restrictions imposed in the capital Pyongyang after its first admission of Covid-19 outbreak weeks ago, media reported, as the isolated country says the virus situation is now under control.

The North has been in a heated battle against an unprecedented Covid-19 wave since declaring a state of emergency and imposing a nationwide lockdown this month, fuelling concerns about a lack of vaccines, medical supplies and food shortages.

The restrictions had been lifted by Sunday, Japan's Kyodo news agency said, citing an unnamed source in Beijing.

A spokesperson for South Korea's unification ministry handling inter-Korean affairs said it cannot confirm the report, as the North's state media has not announced the decision.

The Kyodo report came shortly after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a politburo meeting to discuss revising anti-epidemic restrictions, assessing the situation over the country's first Covid outbreak is “improving”.

“The Political Bureau examined the issue of effectively and quickly co-ordinating and enforcing the anti-epidemic regulations and guidelines given the current stable anti-epidemic situation,” the North's state media KCNA said on Sunday.

North Korea reported 100,710 more people showing fever symptoms and one additional death by Sunday evening, compared with about 390,000 two weeks ago, KCNA said. The death toll rose to 70.

North Korea has not confirmed the total number of people testing positive for the coronavirus, apparently lacking in testing supplies. Experts have said the announced figures could be underreported, and that it is hard to assess the actual scale of the situation.

Reuters

North Korea boosts production of drugs as Covid-19 outbreak deepens

Citizens have reportedly been advised to gargle with salt and drink willow leaf tea
World
1 week ago

Kim orders defence force to stabilise Covid-19 drug supplies

Vaccines are not reaching people timeously and accurately, leader tells emergency meeting
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Clashes at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque as Israelis ...
World / Middle East
2.
Ukraine hopes for weapons’ deliveries while ...
World / Europe
3.
Biden visits site of school shooting in Texas as ...
World / Americas
4.
Ukraine claims successes in the northeast as it ...
World / Europe
5.
Russia needs huge financial resources for Ukraine ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

North Korea intensifies efforts against Covid-19 wave

World / Asia

Security Council split on new North Korea sanctions

World / Asia

US will keep defending Japan, Biden tells 'good friend' Kishida

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.