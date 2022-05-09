Sunni abstentions could give Hezbollah leg-up in Lebanon polls

“Because of what Saad Hariri did, Hezbollah now has two-thirds of the parliament within its sights,” said Ibrahim al-Jawhari, a political analyst who served as an adviser to former prime minister Hariri, referring to the threshold that would shield the group and its allies from vetoes.

Hezbollah gains would reverberate far beyond this small country of about 7-million people. Israel, Lebanon's neighbour to the south, sees the group as a national security threat and has waged war against it in the past. Washington, London and much of Europe have classified it as a terrorist organisation.

Such a political shift in the movement's favour would affirm Lebanon's position within the regional sphere of influence of Iran, which is waging a proxy battle with Sunni arch-rival Saudi Arabia across the Middle East and is at loggerheads with the US.

Hezbollah is an organisation that occupies a unique place in Lebanese society. It commands a paramilitary wing that some experts estimate has a more potent arsenal than the national army, while also running hospitals and schools — earning it the frequent description of a “state within a state”.

The group itself has said it expects the makeup of the new parliament to differ little from the outgoing one and that it neither wants nor expects a two-thirds majority. Its main Christian ally, for one, is widely expected to lose seats.

Poverty line

Yet any expanded grip on parliament could give Hezbollah more sway over presidential elections later this year and over economic reform bills required by the IMF, and even allow for amendments to the constitution.

It could also isolate Lebanon while it desperately needs international support. Three-quarters of the population are below the poverty line amid an economic meltdown that many people blame on political paralysis and corruption.

Political loyalties in the country mostly follow sectarian lines and power is shared between Muslim and Christian groups in a complex system aimed at preserving a balance between factions that have taken up arms against each other in the past.

When Hariri announced in January he was stepping back from politics and that neither he nor the broader Future Movement would take part in upcoming elections, it was widely seen as a de facto boycott by the political heavyweight.

The move — which shocked supporters and rivals alike — capped years of political difficulties for Hariri. His waning fortunes have reflected a deterioration in relations with Riyadh, which cut ties with Hariri as Hezbollah's grip tightened.

Feeling lost

“We shouldn't forget that since 1992 in Beirut, people had one name on their lips — Hariri. Whether Rafik or Saad, it was Hariri,” said Fouad Makhzoumi, a Sunni businessman and MP who is running again.

“When it's no longer around, what do you do?” he said. “There's a sense of feeling lost.”

Rafik, also a former premier, was assassinated in 2005.

While the Future Movement has not officially called for a boycott, its strongholds in Beirut are dotted with posters encouraging people to skip the vote and supporters have tweeted similar messages.

Turnout is expected to be particularly low in Lebanon's Sunni majority districts, according to independent pollster Kamal Feghali.

He told Reuters that about 30% of people who voted in those districts in 2018 have said they will not this year — with the highest level of disillusionment in Tripoli. That compares with a nationwide average of 20%.

Future Movement founding member Mustafa Allouch told Reuters he understands the disdain on the streets, but said sitting on the sidelines is not the answer.