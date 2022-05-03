×

World / Asia

India blames climate change as scores die in extreme heat

The heat-stroke related deaths come as the country recorded its warmest March in more than a century

03 May 2022 - 19:40 Devjyot Ghoshal and Jatindra Dash
A Muslim family walks on the beach during Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, Mumbai, India, on May 3 2022. REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS
A Muslim family walks on the beach during Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, Mumbai, India, on May 3 2022. REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

New Delhi  — India’s western state of Maharashtra has registered 25 deaths from heat stroke since late March, the highest toll in the past five years, with more fatalities likely elsewhere in a country sweltering in temperatures over 40°C.

Scientists have linked the early onset of an intense summer to climate change, and say more than a billion people in India and neighbouring Pakistan were in some way vulnerable to the extreme heat.

With cooling monsoon rains only expected in June and increasingly frequent power outages in some parts of India, even households that can afford air conditioners will have little respite over the next several weeks.

Many of the deaths in Maharashtra occurred in the more rural areas of India’s richest state.

“These are suspected heat stroke deaths,” Pradeep Awate, a Maharashtra health official, said. 

India is the world’s second-biggest wheat producer, but the heat is set to shrivel this year’s crop, after five consecutive years of record harvests.

As power demand surges, generating companies are staring at huge shortages of coal and the government is pleading with them to step up imports.

India recorded its warmest March in more than a century, with the maximum temperature across the country rising to 33.1°C, nearly 1.86°C above normal, according to the India meteorological department. Many parts of India’s north, west and the east saw temperatures surging past 40°C in April. 

In the eastern state of Odisha, authorities said a 64-year-old man died of heat stroke on April 25 and hundreds of others have been given medical treatment.

In Subarnapur, Odisha’s hottest district, a high of 43.2°C was recorded on Tuesday.

“It is so hot,” Subarnapur resident Mohana Mahakur said. “Fan, air cooler — nothing is working.”

Reuters 

Germany and India pledge co-operation as Modi invited to G7

Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged €10bn to help India achieve its climate goals  as it seeks to diversify its trade relations in Asia to reduce its ...
World
21 hours ago

SA’s green transition to cost more than R1-trillion by 2030

SA is the world's 12th biggest emitter of climate-warming gases and the biggest in Africa
Business
2 days ago

Global forest destruction fuelled by wildfires continued in 2021

Annual forest-loss data from the World Resources Institute shows nations lagging behind their 2030 pledges, except Indonesia
News
5 days ago

Activists urge officials to prioritise climate change when rebuilding flood-hit KZN

Environmentalists say the disaster provides an opportunity to provide improved settlements
National
5 days ago

GRACELIN BASKARAN: Climate action is at the heart of Le Pen’s nationalism

Action to implement accords would do much to counter xenophobia throughout the globe
Opinion
6 days ago

Climate change the cause of landslide at Alaska’s Denali park

The park’s acting superintendent believes the collapse of the Pretty Rocks mountain slope is a window into the future for the rest of the US
World
1 week ago
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF
