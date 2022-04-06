×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Asia

Imran Khan in court to block attempted ouster

Opposition cries foul after deputy speaker rejects vote of confidence in Prime Minister, sparking constitutional crisis

06 April 2022 - 13:23 Asif Shahzad and Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam
Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party attend a rally in support of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, Pakistan, on April 5 2022. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ASAD ZAIDI
Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party attend a rally in support of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, Pakistan, on April 5 2022. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ASAD ZAIDI

Islamabad — Lawyers for Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan began their arguments  in the Supreme Court on Wednesday to block an opposition attempt to oust him, a move his critics say is unconstitutional and has ushered in political turmoil.

Khan, a former cricket star, lost his parliamentary majority last week and had been facing a no-confidence vote tabled by the opposition that he was expected to lose on Sunday.

But the deputy speaker of parliament, a member of Khan’s party, dismissed the motion, ruling it was part of a foreign conspiracy and unconstitutional. Khan then dissolved parliament.

The stand-off has thrown the nuclear-armed country of 220-million people, which has ruled by the military for extended periods since independence in 1947, into a constitutional crisis.

The opposition has challenged the decision to block the vote in the Supreme Court, which began deliberating the case on Monday.

On Wednesday, lawyers for Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party began their defence.

The panel of five judges has not said when it will give a ruling. It could order parliament be reconstituted, order fresh elections or bar Khan from power if he is found to have violated the constitution. It could also decide that it cannot intervene in parliamentary affairs.

Pakistan’s military is facing growing opposition calls to weigh in on the legitimacy of Khan’s complaints about a foreign plot against him, which he says is being orchestrated by the US.

Washington has dismissed the accusation.

Khan, like many Pakistanis, criticised the US intervention in neighbouring Afghanistan, which came to an end with the withdrawal of US-led forces and the return of the Taliban last year.

A senior leader of the opposition, Maryam Nawaz, said the military should publicly clarify if it had told a top-level security meeting that the US had conspired with the opposition to topple his government, as Khan has said it did.

“Imran Khan has used the National Security Committee for his political gains,” she said late on Tuesday.

An official with knowledge of the matter, who declined to be identified, said on Tuesday that security agencies hadn’t found credible evidence to confirm Khan’s allegation.

The Pakistan military’s public relations wing and Khan’s former information minister, Fawad Chaudhry, didn’t respond to requests for comment on the matter.

The military has stepped in to remove civilian governments and take over on three occasions, citing the need to end political uncertainty, though the current military leadership says it is not involved in politics or in this situation.

Reuters

Pakistan’s Imran Khan blocks no-confidence vote and calls for elections

Prime Minister Imran Khan was expected to lose to vote and has pitched Pakistan into a constitutional crisis by dismissing parliament
World
2 days ago

Imran Khan triggers crisis to avoid losing no-confidence vote

Prime minister calls an election as parliamentary vote over alleged foreign interference scrapped
News
2 days ago

Pakistan leader Imran Khan defiant ahead of no-confidence vote

Opposition parties have criticised Khan for visiting Putin and for his management of the troubled economy
World
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
UK, US and Australia agree to work on hypersonic ...
World / Europe
2.
US poor died at much higher rate from Covid-19 ...
World / Americas
3.
Hold Russia accountable, Zelensky urges UN ...
World / Americas
4.
Fed’s balance sheet reduction will be rapid, ...
World / Americas
5.
Car output stalls as sanctions pummel Russian ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Thank goodness for ‘conservative’ Lesetja Kganyago

Opinion / Columnists

Shanghai government faces harsh criticism over extended lockdown

World / Asia

Sri Lankans demand president step down

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.