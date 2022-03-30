World / Asia

Truckers in China fake travel logs to outwit officials checking for Covid-19

Some hire substitute drivers with untainted travel data to drive their cars through checkpoints, while they walk through the woods beside the road to reclaim their cars on the other side

30 March 2022 - 11:47 Ryan Woo
A truck transports cars in Shanghai, China. File photo: REUTERS/ALY SONG
A truck transports cars in Shanghai, China. File photo: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Beijing — Chinese truck drivers hoping to outwit Covid-19 inspectors are faking travel histories to get through checkpoints or avoid quarantine, state media reported, as weary citizens struggle with restrictions more than two years after the pandemic began.

While some truckers try to use hi-tech sleight of hand to dodge the restrictions, some desperate travellers are simply trying to hide in their cars to get where they want to go.

Authorities across China have tightened Covid-19 curbs this month as the highly transmissible Omicron variant spreads, triggering lockdowns in Shanghai and the whole province of Jilin.

Many regional authorities have barred travellers, including long-distance truck drivers, from high-risk areas, while some have to spend time in quarantine, complicating lives and disrupting China's sprawling transport system.

Not surprisingly, there are people who try to game the system.

In Shenyang, capital of Liaoning province and a major northeastern transport hub, nearly 100 truckers have been punished for trying to trick inspectors with cellphones loaded with fake travel histories, state media reported.

Often one phone, tucked away, contains a driver's real travel history, including locations with positive Covid-19 cases marked with a star, while another phone, ready for presentation at checkpoints, shows a fake travel history with not a star in sight.

Truckers for a logistics company aiming to get into another Liaoning city were caught trying to key phone numbers of people with “clean” travel histories, provided by their employer, into their phones to fool inspectors, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

Some travellers hoping to reach the capital, Beijing, have hired substitute drivers with untainted travel histories to drive their vehicles through checkpoints, while they sneak through the woods beside the road on foot to reclaim their cars on the other side, authorities said.

Substitute drivers can earn up to 2,000 yuan ($315) per trip, the Beijing city government said this week.

Other travellers resort to just trying to hide in their cars to get through checkpoints, it said.

Last week, a traveller returning to Jiaxing city, near Shanghai, got a substitute driver to help him get there.

He was confirmed to be a coronavirus positive a few days later, police said. 

Reuters

Asian Covid-19 cases surpass 100-million, study finds

There has been a sharp resurgence in Asia of Covid-19 cases, with China fighting its worst outbreak since the pandemic began
World
1 hour ago

China’s financial hub Shanghai to lock down as Covid-19 cases spike

Shanghai Stock Exchange says it will continue some operations, while factories including Tesla’s will shut down
World
2 days ago

Shanghai’s custom-made approach to containing Covid-19 is under pressure

The city of 26-million has become a testing ground for China’s ability to control flare-ups of the more contagious but less deadly Omicron variant ...
World
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Russia agrees to ease attacks as Ukraine proposes ...
World / Europe
2.
Gas shortages loom if Europe fails to pay Russia ...
World / Europe
3.
Ghana approves tax on electronic payments despite ...
World / Africa
4.
Omicron ‘stealth’ subvariant dominant globally
World
5.
Ukraine refugees must be shared across EU, says ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Reservations surge in Singapore’s restaurants and bars

News

Hong Kong leader rejects Bar Association nominee

World / Asia

North Korea’s test of new missile is a direct challenge to Biden

World / Asia

Concerns raised over China and Solomon Islands security ties

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.