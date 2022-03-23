World / Asia

Taliban changes tack and orders girls’ high schools to stay closed

The ministry of education had announced last week that schools for all students, including girls, would open around the country on Wednesday

23 March 2022 - 10:58 Agency Staff
A view of a Kabul hillside neighbourhood in Kabul, Afghanistan. File photo: GETTY IMAGES/SPENCER PLATT
A view of a Kabul hillside neighbourhood in Kabul, Afghanistan. File photo: GETTY IMAGES/SPENCER PLATT

Kabul — The Taliban has backtracked on its announcement that high schools would open for girls on Wednesday, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen.

Teachers and students from three high schools around the capital Kabul said girls had returned in excitement to campuses on Wednesday morning, but were ordered to go home. They said many students left in tears.

“We all got disappointed and we all became totally hopeless when the principal told us, she was also crying,” said a student, not being named for security reasons.

The last time the Taliban ruled Afghanistan, from 1996 to 2001, they banned female education and most employment.

The international community has made the education of girls a key demand for any future recognition of the Taliban administration, which took over the country in August as foreign forces withdrew. The UN and US condemned the reported closures on Wednesday.

The ministry of education had announced last week that schools for all students, including girls, would open around the country on Wednesday after months of restrictions on education for high-school-aged girls.

On Tuesday, evening a ministry of education spokesperson released a video congratulating all students on their returning to class.

However on Wednesday, a ministry of education notice said schools for girls would be closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law and Afghan culture, according to Bakhtar News, a government news agency.

“We inform all girls high schools and those schools that are having female students above class 6 that they are off until the next order,” said the notice.

The country’s education spokesperson did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment. A Taliban administration source confirmed to Reuters that schools for girls in Kabul would be closed for now, without elaborating.

The Taliban is seeking to run the country according to its interpretation of Islamic law while also accessing billions of dollars in aid that it desperately needs to stave off widespread poverty and hunger.

“The UN in Afghanistan deplores today’s reported announcement by the Taliban that they are further extending their indefinite ban on female students above the sixth grade being permitted to return school,” the UN’s Mission to Afghanistan (Unama) said in a statement.

The US Chargé d’Affaires for Afghanistan, Ian McCary, currently based in Qatar, said in a tweet that he was deeply troubled by the reports.

“This is very disappointing and contradicts many Taliban assurances and statements,” he said.

Reuters

BIG READ: How to survive nuclear Armageddon

You could volunteer at a bunker, where your excrement might be flung through a cannon into the zombie-infested streets
Life
1 week ago

NONTOBEKO HLELA: Russia’s war is above all a challenge to US hegemony

It is time to abandon a purely Western lens on the Ukraine-Russia conflict
Opinion
2 weeks ago

US remains on alert for extremism violence

Homeland security warns of heightened threat environment
World
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Putin discusses Ukraine with Russian security ...
World / Europe
2.
US imposes sanctions on businessman, firms tied ...
World
3.
Talk of compromise raises hopes for ...
World / Europe
4.
Hundreds still trapped under bombed Mariupol ...
World / Europe
5.
US considers what to do to ensure China does not ...
World

Related Articles

IAN BREMMER: Global strife burns longer and hotter as US and major powers step ...

Opinion / Columnists

Two British-Iranians released after debt paid

World / Middle East

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claims multiple rocket strikes on Iraq city

World / Middle East

Islamic State leader Quraishi dies in US raid in Syria

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.