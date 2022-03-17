World / Asia

Xi cracks the whip over Covid-19

Chinese urged to fight coronavirus with minimum damage to the economy

17 March 2022 - 15:51 Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo
A worker delivers takeaway orders to an entrance closed due to lockdown in Shanghai, China. Picture: BLOOMBERG/QILAI SHEN
A worker delivers takeaway orders to an entrance closed due to lockdown in Shanghai, China. Picture: BLOOMBERG/QILAI SHEN

Beijing — Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the country to take more effective Covid-19 measures and minimise the effect of the epidemic on economic development, state television said on Thursday, as the country battles a new wave of infections.

China is fighting its biggest wave of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases since it contained the initial outbreak centred on Wuhan in 2020. Even as much of the world has relaxed or ended coronavirus restrictions, millions of people in northeastern China are under lockdown and authorities have imposed restrictions on business activities and cargo transport in large cities such as Shenzhen.

More than two dozen regions have reported infections in the past few weeks, despite a tiny caseload by global standards, putting pressure on China’s “dynamic-clearance” policy that aims to curb flare-ups quickly as they arise.

China should restrain the momentum of the virus spread as soon as possible while sticking to the “dynamic-clearance” policy, Xi told a meeting of the Politburo, the ruling Communist Party’s top decision-making body.

Officials in areas with serious outbreaks should treat Covid-19 control work as their top priority, and those whose dereliction of duty caused the outbreak to get out of control must be held accountable, state television reported, citing the Politburo meeting

Reuters

Hong Kong to relook at Covid-19 policies as frustration grows

Despite Lam giving the strongest indication yet that changes may be coming, they would still have to be acceptable in the eyes of Beijing
News
5 hours ago

Jilin province in China in ‘critical stage’ in battle with Omicron

While China’s case numbers are far lower than those of many other countries, authorities still implement stringent emergency measures as soon as new ...
World
1 day ago

Hong Kong admits a China-style lockdown is not possible as Omicron rages on

Mainland China and Hong Kong are the last two major holdouts pursuing a Covid-19-zero strategy, though the emergence of the Omicron variant is posing ...
News
3 days ago

China’s daily Covid-19 cases more than triple

Health authorities allow rapid self-test kits for the first time to help detect Covid-19 infections
World
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Russia ready to discuss neutral status for ...
World / Europe
2.
Default looms as Russia says the ball’s in US ...
World / Europe
3.
Talk of compromise raises hopes for ...
World / Europe
4.
Russian attack appears to have stalled, Britain ...
World / Europe
5.
Jilin province in China in ‘critical stage’ in ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Sri Lanka heads for IMF after currency devaluation

World / Asia

Widespread Chinese lockdowns could hit half of GDP

News

Medics and volunteers prop up Ukraine’s health system

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.