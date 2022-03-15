World / Asia

UN report says Myanmar army engaged in torture and mass killings

Abuses amount to war crimes and demand firm international response, says high commissioner

15 March 2022 - 16:50 Martin Petty
A Myanmar soldier in Yangon, Myanmar, February 2 2021. Picture: REUTERS
A Myanmar soldier in Yangon, Myanmar, February 2 2021. Picture: REUTERS

Myanmar’s military has engaged in systematic human rights violations, many amounting to war crimes and crimes against humanity, the UN said on Tuesday, in its first comprehensive human rights report since 2021’s coup.

Security forces have shown a flagrant disregard for human life, using air strikes and heavy weapons on populated areas and deliberately targeting civilians, said Michelle Bachelet, the UN high commissioner for human rights.

Many victims were shot in the head, burnt to death, arrested arbitrarily, tortured or used as human shields, she said in a statement on the report, which urged “meaningful action” by the international community.

“The appalling breadth and scale of violations of international law suffered by the people of Myanmar demand a firm, unified and resolute international response,” Bachelet said.

Myanmar’s military spokesperson did not answer calls seeking comment on the UN report on Tuesday.

The military says it has a duty to ensure peace and security. It has denied atrocities have taken place and has blamed “terrorists” for causing unrest.

The junta has failed to consolidate power since its overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government in February 2021 triggered a backlash of a kind not seen in decades.

Western countries have imposed broad sanctions on the military and its businesses after anti-coup protests were lethally suppressed by troops, with thousands of people arrested and many prosecuted, including Suu Kyi, who has since been convicted of crimes that include incitement.

The UN report said it was based on interviews with scores of victims of abuse and witnesses, whose accounts were corroborated with satellite imagery, verified multimedia files and open-source information.

The army has met sustained resistance in the countryside from militias allied with the ousted government. The UN report said troops had carried out mass killings in the Sagaing region, with some victims found dead with their hands and feet tied.

In Kayah State, burnt bodies of women and children were found, some in positions indicating they had tried to escape, it said.

The report found detainees were tortured during interrogation, including suspension from ceilings, electrocution, injection of drugs and some subjected to sexual violence, including rape.

The junta has in the past year scolded the UN and its independent experts for interference and what it calls reliance on distorted information from partisan groups.

The report also said at least 543 people had been killed for their perceived support of the military government. 

Reuters

Myanmar troops said to have taken nearly 100 people hostage for two days

The incident is said to have taken place in the Sagaing region in Myanmar, which has been the site of fighting between militia groups opposed to the ...
World
2 weeks ago

New EU sanctions target Myanmar’s oil and gas sector

Fresh curbs imposed on junta’s government ministers, army chiefs and state-owned entities
News
3 weeks ago

Myanmar junta slams calls for Asean envoy to meet ‘terror groups’

Proposal undermines association’s counterterrorism efforts, military government says
World
3 weeks ago

IAN BREMMER: Global strife burns longer and hotter as US and major powers step back

World’s most powerful governments  continue to pretend turmoil in faraway places can be safely ignored
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
US tells allies China signalled willingness to ...
World / Europe
2.
Russia’s fertiliser king warns of looming global ...
World / Europe
3.
Xiang Guangda’s huge bet on nickel has backfired ...
World / Asia
4.
More than 30 killed in spate of attacks blamed on ...
World / Africa
5.
Civilian convoy leaves Ukraine’s besieged city of ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

World Court to hear arguments over Rohingya genocide

World / Asia

Myanmar activists vow to defy junta with silent strike

World / Asia

Death and danger stalk Myanmar’s ‘silent strike’

World / Asia

UN urges Myanmar military to stop attacks on town

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.