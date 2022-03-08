World / Asia

UN says nearly 400 civilians killed in Afghanistan since Taliban took over

Islamic State affiliate behind 80% of deaths, says first major human rights report since the Taliban seized power in August

08 March 2022 - 19:13 Emma Farge
Taliban forces stand guard in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on September 2 2021. Picture: REUTERS
Taliban forces stand guard in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on September 2 2021. Picture: REUTERS

Geneva — Nearly 400 civilians have been killed in attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover, more than 80% of them by a group affiliated to Islamic State, a UN report shows, underscoring the scale of the insurgency faced by the new rulers.

It is the first major human rights report since the Taliban seized power from the former US-backed government in August, triggering concerns in the West about a broader rollback of rights for women, journalists and others.

It covers the period from August 2021 to the end of February and said that 397 civilians were killed mostly in a series of attacks by the Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) group.

More than 50 people with suspected ties to the extreme militant group had been killed in the same period, it said, with some tortured and beheaded and cast by the roadside.

“The human rights situation for many Afghans is of profound concern,” said Michelle Bachelet, high commissioner for human rights, in a speech introducing the report to the top rights body in Geneva.

ISIS-K, which first appeared in eastern Afghanistan in late 2014, is thought to have spread in the wake of the Taliban takeover and is blamed for several suicide attacks in recent months, including one at Kabul airport last August.

In the same speech, Bachelet said that Taliban rulers had curtailed women’s rights and freedoms. She called for women to be allowed to “fully participate” in public life.

Bachelet also referred to “a number of disturbing cases of enforced disappearances” of activists and protesters and expressed concern about restrictions on freedom of expression.

“I remain concerned by the progressive erosion of civic space,” she said.

Under their previous rule from 1996 to 2001, the hardline Islamist Taliban barred women and girls from education. They say they have since changed.

The Geneva-based Rights Council is set to appoint a special rapporteur on Afghanistan to probe alleged violations by Taliban and others at the end of its current month-long session.

US human rights ambassador Michele Taylor told the council on Monday that this would be an “important mechanism for documenting abuses” and urged the Taliban to co-operate with its team. 

Reuters

LGBTI Afghans face extreme violence by Taliban

Two gay men said they had been raped by Taliban fighters, while many others said they had been threatened or attacked, a report has found
World
1 month ago

Afghan start-ups ‘running on fumes’

Taliban takeover has sentenced private sector to death, says business leader
World
1 month ago

Afghan women most at risk for job losses as Taliban revokes rights

Though the economic crisis is hitting the entire country, the effect is disproportionately felt by women
World
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Russia warns of halting gas flow to Germany
World / Europe
2.
Hong Kong Covid cases spiral amid draconian laws
World / Asia
3.
Nuclear reactor restarts seen as best option for ...
World / Asia
4.
Russian air strike on factory kills at least 13 ...
World / Europe
5.
Blinken reassures Baltic allies of US resolve on ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.