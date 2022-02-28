World / Asia

Myanmar troops said to have taken nearly 100 people hostage for two days

The incident is said to have taken place in the Sagaing region in Myanmar, which has been the site of fighting between militia groups opposed to the military coup

28 February 2022 - 14:01 Agency Staff
Soldiers stand next to military vehicles as people gather to protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, in this February 15 2021 file photo. Picture: REUTERS
Soldiers stand next to military vehicles as people gather to protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, in this February 15 2021 file photo. Picture: REUTERS

Myanmar soldiers took a group of civilians, including at least 80 children, hostage for two days during clashes with rebels before releasing most of them on Monday, according to media reports, a rebel group and a shadow government statement.

The incident happened in the Sagaing region in Myanmar, which has been the scene of fierce fighting between militia groups opposed to the military coup.

Air strikes and raids by the military at the weekend in Yinmabin, a township about 120km west of Mandalay, had driven out most villagers, but dozens of children and some teachers were stranded at a monastery that also housed a school, according to media reports.

The Irrawaddy newspaper said on Sunday that 85 children and 10 teachers had been taken hostage, citing residents in the area.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports and a spokesperson for the junta did not respond to requests for comment.

The National Unity Government (NUG), a shadow government set up by opponents of last year's coup, said some of the children held were under 12 years old and some younger than five, accusing the army of a “grave violation” of international law.

A member of the area's People's Defence Force said most had been released by Monday morning when troops withdrew, but some adults were arrested.

“We could not fight the troops as they were holding the children,” said the militia member, who asked not to be identified.

The junta has labelled the NUG and the people's defence forces as “terrorist” groups.

The military has been accused in the past of using civilians as human shields and for taking over schools and monasteries to use as bases.

Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch, said such events showed the military was operating with “total impunity”.

More than 1,500 people have been killed in a crackdown by Myanmar's security forces since last February's coup removed a government led by Aung San Suu Kyi, according to a Thai-based activists group.

The military, which has disputed the death tally, is also fighting on multiple fronts with armed pro-democracy groups in the countryside and ethnic minority forces. 

Reuters

Waste crisis sparks calls for radical action over global treaty

How the pact will tackle single-use plastic production and use will be one of the thorniest issues in talks
World
4 hours ago

New EU sanctions target Myanmar’s oil and gas sector

Fresh curbs imposed on junta’s government ministers, army chiefs and state-owned entities
News
6 days ago

Myanmar junta slams calls for Asean envoy to meet ‘terror groups’

Proposal undermines association’s counterterrorism efforts, military government says
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Nato and US blast Putin’s nuclear order as ...
World / Europe
2.
Russia’s isolation rises as forces meet stiff ...
World / Europe
3.
S&P cuts Russia’s rating to junk, Moody’s issues ...
World / Europe
4.
Ramaphosa urges UN Security Council involvement ...
World / Europe
5.
Ukraine solidarity protests spread across Europe
World / Europe

Related Articles

ANN CROTTY: Let the arms dealers pay

Opinion / Boardroom Tails

World Court to hear arguments over Rohingya genocide

World / Asia

IAN BREMMER: Global strife burns longer and hotter as US and major powers step ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.