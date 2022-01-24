World / Asia

Delhi mulls making a quarter of new taxi registrations electric

The proposal would mandate apps providing transport or delivery services to register with the Delhi government once the law comes into effect

24 January 2022 - 17:48 Sudarshan Varadhan
People commute through a smoggy New Delhi, India, November 12 2018. File picture: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS
People commute through a smoggy New Delhi, India, November 12 2018. File picture: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

New Delhi — The Delhi city state government has proposed mandating a quarter of new cab registrations to be electric vehicles, according to a draft note by its transport department.

The proposal would mandate apps providing transportation or delivery services, including cab operators such as Ola and Uber and food delivery apps Swiggy and Zomato, to register with the Delhi government as soon as the law comes into effect.

The Delhi government has sought comments from stakeholders on the draft, which also proposes mandating half of all new two- and three-wheelers used for ride sharing and deliveries to be electric within a year of registration.

The transport sector is the biggest polluter in and around New Delhi, the most polluted city in the world, followed by industries and utilities, according to a report by India’s federal Earth sciences ministry.

The report observed that cabs had emerged as one of the major polluting sources in Delhi, with every cab operated by ride hailing companies such as Ola and Uber travelling nearly 145,000km per year on average.

The draft, if approved, could provide relief to Delhi’s citizens and the finances of its public health system, which environmental experts say incurs millions of dollars in healthcare costs every year due to pollution.

The move could also reduce demand for fossil fuels in and around the region, among the biggest consumers of petrol, natural gas and diesel.

The draft also proposed imposing penalties on companies that did not comply with electric vehicle transition targets. 

Reuters

