World / Asia

North Korea says it fired two missiles in Friday drill

15 January 2022 - 08:38 Jon Herskovitz
A railway-born missile is launched during firing drills according to state media, at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this photo released January 14 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Picture: KCNA
A railway-born missile is launched during firing drills according to state media, at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this photo released January 14 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Picture: KCNA

North Korea fired two tactical guided missiles from railcars in a Friday morning drill that “precisely struck the set target in the East Sea of Korea,” the official Korean Central News Agency said. 

South Korea’s military said earlier that North Korea appeared to have launched two short-range ballistic missiles that flew about 430 kilometres and reached 36km in altitude. It was North Korea’s third volley of missiles in less than 10 days, which included two separate tests of a new hypersonic missile system designed to evade US-operated interceptors.

In a video of a previous rail-based test launch, a state TV announcer boasted that North Korea now has “a railway mobile missile regiment that enhances our ability for a simultaneous and concentrated strike on our threats, and better respond to various threats.”

North Korea warned Friday it would take a “stronger and certain reaction” after the US sanctioned individuals associated with Pyongyang’s weapons program, saying tests this month of its hypersonic missile system were part of its “legitimate right” to enhance its self-defence. A few hours after the statement appeared on official media, North Korea fired off the two suspected ballistic missiles in what may have been an effort to show it could back its words with a quick response.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the recent ballistic missile launches, which were in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions, according to an emailed statement on Friday. 

North Korea fired two tactical guided missiles from railcars in a Friday morning drill that “precisely struck the set target in the East Sea of Korea,” the official Korean Central News Agency said. Graphic: BLOOMBERG
North Korea fired two tactical guided missiles from railcars in a Friday morning drill that “precisely struck the set target in the East Sea of Korea,” the official Korean Central News Agency said. Graphic: BLOOMBERG

The tests in January come after leader Kim Jong Un told a year-end meeting of top ruling party officials he was more interested in bolstering his arsenal than returning to nuclear talks with the US that were stalled for nearly three years. In his remarks, Kim urged North Korea to focus on easing food shortages and containing Covid-19, while suggesting disarmament talks were a low priority in the coming months. 

The Biden administration has indicated it could offer financial rewards, such as easing global sanctions, that have squeezed North Korea in return for verifiable disarmament steps. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

US imposes sanctions on North Koreans and Russians over missile tests

Sanctions move follows a series of North Korean missile launches that have put the region on edge
World
2 days ago

Kim Jong-un demands more ‘military muscle’

Second test of a “hypersonic missile” in less than a week underscores North Korean leader’s vow to bolster the military with the latest technology
World
2 days ago

North Korea launches missile less than a week after another

Initial estimates found the missile travelled more than 700km at a top speed up to 10 times the speed of sound
World
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Australian heatwave pushes temperature to 50.7°C
World / Asia
2.
Queen strips Prince Andrew of military roles and ...
World / Europe
3.
Boris Johnson’s staff partied in Downing Street ...
World / Europe
4.
Robert F Kennedy’s assassin denied parole
World / Americas
5.
About 4.6-million pupils affected by Zimbabwe’s ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.