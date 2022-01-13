World / Asia

Rouble falls sharply as Kremlin says talks with US and Nato were ‘unsuccessful’

Geopolitical tensions cause sell-off on Russian markets

13 January 2022 - 16:59 Andrey Ostroukh
An employee looks at a financial information screen at the Moscow Exchange in Moscow, Russia. File photo: Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
An employee looks at a financial information screen at the Moscow Exchange in Moscow, Russia. File photo: Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV

Moscow — The Russian rouble fell sharply on Thursday, giving up modest earlier gains, and government bonds fell to more than a three-year low amid growing geopolitical concerns about Moscow's stand-off with the West.

The rouble dropped after Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said Washington’s rejection of Moscow’s key security demands was leading talks into a dead end.

Russia said its talks with the West had so far failed to bridge fundamental differences over the Ukraine crisis and Moscow’s demands that Nato pull back from Central and Eastern Europe.

The rouble was 1.1% weaker against the dollar at 75.51 by midday, heading away from the session peak of levels of about 74.4625. Against the euro, the rouble fell 1.2% to 86.55 , its weakest since January 6.

The rouble retains fundamental support from globally high commodity prices and central bank rate hikes at home. But it has been under pressure since October, as Western countries expressed concerns about Russia’s military build-up near Ukraine. Moscow has said it can move its army within its own territory as it deems necessary.

On Wednesday, Nato said it was willing to talk to Russia about arms control and missile deployments to avert the risk of war in Europe, but Moscow said the situation was “very dangerous” and the way forward was unclear.

The market sell-off hit Russian OFZ government bonds. Yields on 10-year benchmark papers, which move inversely with their prices, rose to 8.89%, a level last seen in late 2018 .

The Russian finance ministry also added to the pressure on the rouble by increasing state purchases of foreign currency for the state coffers in the month ahead.

The finance ministry’s increased foreign exchange purchases will limit the room for the rouble recovery, and the Russian currency is expected to firm to 74 against the dollar by the end of the month, Sinara Investment Bank said in a note.

Russian stock indices fell, shrugging off a recovery in Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, to $84.72 a barrel. The dollar-denominated RTS index dropped 3% to 1,563.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russia Index was 2.1% lower at 3,750.7 points.

Reuters 

Nato offers arms control talks with Russia to avert ‘real risk’ of war

Secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg willing to discuss confidence measures but will not compromise on the right of countries to determine their own ...
World
21 hours ago

US considers next move as Russia digs in over Ukraine

Envoys agree to more talks but remain poles apart ahead of a meeting of the Russia-Nato council
News
1 day ago

US and Russia poles apart as Geneva talks get under way

Kremlin lays out expansive security demands as US seeks end to Russian troop build-up near Ukraine
World
2 days ago

Russia predicts diplomacy will fail ahead of Ukraine talks

US prognosis is similarly gloomy about this week’s talks on the Ukraine crisis
World
3 days ago
Ukrainian military drills near the border with Russian-annexed Crimea. Picture: REUTERS/ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE
Ukrainian military drills near the border with Russian-annexed Crimea. Picture: REUTERS/ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rwanda agrees to work more with Mozambique to ...
World / Africa
2.
Sadc troops to stay in Mozambique for another six ...
World / Africa
3.
US Covid-19 hospitalisations surged 33% in the ...
World / Americas
4.
Booze party poses the biggest threat yet to Boris ...
World / Europe
5.
US judge rejects Prince Andrew’s bid to dismiss ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

ANDREAS KLUTH: West must not shrug off sabre-rattling and Russia’s threats

Opinion

Human Rights Watch says Joe Biden must make stronger case for democracy

World

Non-aligned EU states have a card to play if Russia invades Ukraine

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.