World / Asia

China warns Taiwan against making moves towards independence

A Beijing official warned that China will take ‘drastic measures’ if Taiwan makes moves towards independence

29 December 2021 - 09:53 Ryan Woo
Picture: 123RF/kunilanskap
Picture: 123RF/kunilanskap

Beijing — China will take “drastic measures” if Taiwan makes moves towards independence, a Beijing official warned on Wednesday, adding that Taiwan’s provocations and outside meddling could intensify next year.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and in the past two years has stepped up military and diplomatic pressure to assert its sovereignty claim, fuelling anger in Taipei and concern in Washington.

China was willing to try its utmost to seek peaceful reunification with Taiwan but would act if any red lines on independence were crossed, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson of the Taiwan Affairs Office, told a media briefing.

“If separatist forces in Taiwan seeking independence provoke, exert force or even break through any red line, we will have to take drastic measures,” Ma said.

Taiwan has emerged as a key factor in strained relations between Taiwan and the US , the island’s most important international backer and arms supplier despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

China regularly describes the island as the most sensitive issue in its ties with the US.

Ma said provocation by pro-independence forces and “external intervention” could grow “sharper and more intense” in coming months.

“Next year, the Taiwan Strait situation will become more complex and severe,” he said.

Beijing has sent repeated air missions over the Taiwan Strait in recent months to pressure Taiwan. It has said it will not give in to threats.

While the US recognises only one China, it is required by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself and has long followed a policy of “strategic ambiguity” on whether it would intervene militarily to protect Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack.

The defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with the Communists, who established the People’s Republic of China.

Reuters

Newsmakers of 2021: Xi Jinping’s red flags

China’s Xi Jinping has spent the better part of 2021 consolidating his power. What that means for the international system remains to be seen — but ...
Features
1 week ago

Xi Jinping’s nationalist agenda leaves fight against Covid-19 at China’s whim

The delayed approval is the latest sign of how vulnerable Chinese tycoons — and their foreign partners — are to Beijing’s political diktats
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Australia’s records over 10,000 daily Covid-19 ...
World
2.
Africa CDC urges caution about SA Omicron data
World / Africa
3.
China warns Taiwan against making moves towards ...
World / Asia
4.
FDA approves first injectable treatment to ...
World / Americas
5.
Emmerson Mnangagwa calls for Cecil John Rhodes to ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

US will defend Taiwan in event of China attack, says Biden

World / Americas

China surprises US with hypersonic missile test

World / Asia

Taiwan is not looking for a war with China, says defence minister

World / Asia

Biden and Xi to abide by ‘Taiwan agreement’ amid rising US-China tensions

World

Taiwan on alert over China’s ‘over the top’ military activities

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.