World / Asia

Dhows versus Apaches on the Red Sea

Fishing boats attacked by Saudi planes and helicopters

25 November 2021 - 16:57 Eissa al-Ragehi
Saudi coalition fighters are driving Yemen's fishermen away from their fishing grounds. Picture: THOMSON REUTERS
Saudi coalition fighters are driving Yemen's fishermen away from their fishing grounds. Picture: THOMSON REUTERS

Hodeidah, Yemen — Yemeni fisherman Yaser Rutain came back to port with a guitar shark and some sea catfish, a decent catch considering he had to keep close to shore to avoid fighter jets and helicopters of the Saudi-led coalition patrolling the Red Sea coast.

He unloaded his fish in a wheelbarrow in the crowded fishing port of Hodeidah city, where the polluted waters are shared by dhows and seagulls.

Coalition forces withdrew from the city’s outskirts this month, but residents say warplanes of the Saudi-led alliance have responded with relentless airstrikes as their foes, fighters from the Houthi movement, advanced to replace them.

“We cannot reach areas where there are fish because of the airplanes flying overhead,” Rutain said.

Another fisherman, Muhammad Ali Junaid, described a frightening encounter with coalition aircraft at sea: “We were five miles off Hodeidah and an Apache helicopter kept hovering over our heads and shooting around.”

Restrictions on fishing along the Red Sea coast have created more hardship for hungry families in north Yemen, where food is scarce after six years of war and amid a blockade on Houthi-controlled ports by the coalition.

Fish prices have more than doubled due to the risk of venturing in dangerous waters and high fuel prices.

Hodeidah province has enjoyed relative calm since late 2018 under a UN-sponsored truce that has largely held as fighting raged elsewhere in Yemen. But coalition warplanes and warships still prowl the air and waters off its coasts.

Yemen’s air space and most of its coastal waters are controlled by the alliance, which intervened in Yemen in March 2015 against the Iran-aligned Houthi movement that holds Hodeidah port city in the west and most of the north.

The coalition says it is preventing arms smuggling and protecting itself from boats that may be laden with explosives. It denies targeting fishing boats. But fishermen say its operations put them in danger.

Rutain said about 300 fishing boats have been attacked at sea during the conflict, “and 300 others cannot reach waters where they can make a catch. The flying is day and night.”

Reuters

Protester killed, dozens wounded in clashes with security forces in South Yemen

Saudi-backed alliance struggles with a collapse of public services in areas they control
World
2 months ago

Surging food import costs threaten world’s poorest, FAO warns

The world’s food import bill, including shipping costs, is projected to reach $1.715-trillion this year
World
5 months ago

Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi drones

Yemen’s Houthis confirm sending six explosive-laden drones to the kingdom
World
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Scholz says new coalition government brings ...
World / Europe
2.
New Swedish prime minister resigns on first day ...
World / Europe
3.
Barbados sheds colonial ties by ditching the queen
World / Americas
4.
‘Eye-poking’ cult cause of Covid-19 outbreak in ...
World / Asia
5.
Russia and Ukraine military drills raise fears of ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Saudi warplanes strike Yemen after ceasefire proposal

World / Middle East

Fire at Saudi oil refinery caused by drone strike brought under control

World / Middle East

UN urges Houthis to return to Yemen peace talks

World / Africa

UN warns of worst famine in 40 years in Yemen due to US policy shift

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.