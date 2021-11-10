World / Asia

Thailand defends strict royal insults law

10 November 2021 - 16:20 Patpicha Tanakasempipat
Thailand's newly crowned King Maha Vajiralongkorn takes part in a procession near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, May 5 2019. Picture: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA
Thailand's newly crowned King Maha Vajiralongkorn takes part in a procession near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, May 5 2019. Picture: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA

Bangkok — Thailand defended its controversial law criminalising criticism of its powerful monarchy on Wednesday, as UN member states expressed concern over its rights record and arrests of youth protesters pushing for royal reforms since 2020.

Thailand has one of the world’s harshest “lese majeste” laws, setting jail terms of up to 15 years for anyone convicted of defaming, insulting or threatening King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his closest family.

During a universal periodic review on Wednesday by a working group of the UN Human Rights Council, Thailand was urged to amend its lese majeste law by some member states who said it restricted freedom of expression.

Thai officials, however, argued it protects the monarch and therefore national security, and that royal insult cases were carefully handled.

“It reflects the culture and history of Thailand, where the monarchy is one of the main pillars of the nation, highly revered by the majority of Thai people,” Nadhavathna Krishnamra, a foreign ministry representative, told the meeting.

“Its existence is closely linked to safeguarding the key national institutions and national security.”

Thailand’s royal family is officially above politics and the king constitutionally enshrined to be held in “revered worship”.

Since student protests began in 2020, at least 156 people, including 13 minors, have been charged with lese majeste, according to records compiled by the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights group.

At the UN review, Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland were among those that called for Thailand to amend or review the law.

The US said it was “concerned by the expanded use” of the lese majeste law and its curtailment on freedom of expression.

Political parties in Thailand last week made public their positions on amending the lese majeste law, after a key opposition party proposed a parliamentary review, triggering a discussion off-limits for decades.

A Thai court earlier on Wednesday ruled that three activists who in 2020 called for royal reforms, including abolition of the lese majeste law, had violated the constitution with a “hidden intention” to overthrow the monarchy.

Reuters

Thailand opens doors for quarantine-free holidays

Fully vaccinated travellers from more than 60 countries are now allowed to tour the country
News
1 week ago

India harvests record rice crop as farmers keep protest going

Sit-in against agriculture reforms continues while growers bring in huge harvest
World
2 weeks ago

Myanmar refuses to send representative to Asean conference

Myanmar’s absence was not mentioned by Brunei, the Asean chair, or the bloc's secretary-general, at the opening of the virtual meeting
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
UN climate chief warns of ‘big gaps’ at COP26 ...
World / Europe
2.
UAE bank fined $100m in US probe into Sudan ...
World / Americas
3.
Is a Brexit showdown looming a year after trade ...
World / Europe
4.
German Covid-19 infections at highest since ...
World / Europe
5.
UN says at least 16 staff detained in Ethiopia
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.