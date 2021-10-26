World / Asia

China unveils new climate road map to hit emission peak before 2030

State Council says China will accelerate efforts to build a new and more flexible power system

26 October 2021 - 23:28 David Stanway and Muyu Xu
Shanghai — China will take action to reduce waste, promote renewables and unconventional fuel, and reform its electricity network as part of its plan to bring carbon emissions to a peak before 2030, China’s cabinet said on Tuesday.

The new action plan repeats China’s targets to bring wind and solar capacity to 1,200GW by the end of the decade, to build more hydropower and nuclear plants and further develop natural gas resources.

The document was published just five days before talks get under way in Glasgow to strengthen the global fight against climate change. China is set to announce its updated “nationally determined contributions” before the meeting begins.

Climate watchers have been looking closely for signs that China, the world's biggest source of climate-warming greenhouse gases, might make more ambitious pledges ahead of the Glasgow talks. Tuesday’s document offered few advances.

As the country grapples with power shortages and ramps up coal production to guarantee winter supplies, the State Council said China would accelerate efforts to build a new and more flexible power system that allows new energy sources to be steadily increased.

As well as new solar and wind farms, new hydroelectric dams would also be built on the upper reaches of the Yangtze, Mekong and Yellow rivers, and China will also make more use of new-generation nuclear technology, including small-scale offshore reactors, it said.

China will also take action to ensure that energy-intensive industrial sectors such as steel, non-ferrous metals and building materials improve energy efficiency and recycling rates, and make full use of new technologies to bring their own emissions to a peak.

Last week, China's state planner said at least 30% of production capacity in those energy-intensive sectors would meet tighter energy efficiency standards by 2025.

Unconventional fuel

Additionally, primary oil refining capacity in China will be capped at 1-billion tonnes per annum by 2025, the document outlined, while petroleum and chemical companies will be encouraged to adjust their feedstock structure by replacing coal with electricity and natural gas.

Meanwhile, China plans to “reasonably” manage oil and gas consumption by “gradually adjusting gasoline use” and advocate biofuel and sustainable jet fuel to replace conventional fuel products.

Some Chinese oil refiners and analysts believe that diesel consumption in the country has already peaked, and expect petrol demand to peak in 2025-2028.

China’s plan promotes natural gas as well as non-conventional oil and gas, including coal bed methane, even though they are fossil fuels and sources of carbon dioxide.

China is investing $131bn in new gas infrastructure, think-tank Global Energy Monitor said on Tuesday, adding that its reliance on gas would do little to reduce temperature rises.

Reuters 

World is way off track on climate goals, UN agency says

World Meteorological Organization report shows that carbon dioxide levels surged in 2020, rising more than the average rate over the last decade
World
1 day ago

Australia targets net-zero emissions by 2050

Country will rely on business and consumers to drive emission reductions
World
15 hours ago

GRAY MAGUIRE: Securing climate funding front of mind for SA’s COP26 delegation

Participants also need to ensure stability in the nascent carbon offset market, writes Gray Maguire
Opinion
9 hours ago

BUSI MAVUSO: Go green or pay a hefty international price

Barely two years ago this issue was hardly mentioned, but now it’s the first question international investors ask
Opinion
1 day ago
