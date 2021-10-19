From rags to riches in Shenzhen, China’s Silicon Valley

The Zhuangs tend to trust their village company to keep clan’s fortune growing, if only because the money has always flowed. As stakeholders in the village businesses, all Zhuangs collect annual dividends. In recent years, villagers say, the payouts have totalled about 20,000 yuan ($3,100) for every man, woman and child, the equivalent of about 30% of average Chinese household’s entire annual income.

The dividends are just the beginning. As original villagers, many Zhuangs are landlords in a city of tenants. They own much of the housing in Huanggang and collect rent from the new arrivals who’ve been flocking to Shenzhen and driving prices through the roof.

Harry Zhuang, 25, is one of the lucky ones. His family owns a pink-tiled, 12-storey building in Huanggang. It is home to dozens of small apartments and shops. Flats like these serve as landing spots for migrants from other parts of the country. Ones like these go for 3,000 yuan ($463) a month in Shenzhen — more than many people in rural China take home.

Shenzhen is now the least affordable city on the Chinese mainland. Rent devours nearly 44% of the average worker’s income. That’s not far behind Hong Kong, the least affordable city in the world. Only two years ago, the technology giant Huawei announced plans to build housing for 30,000 employees in Dongguan, 40 minutes away by bullet train. Rents there are about a fifth of what they are here. The Beijing government, meanwhile, has selected the rich coastal province of Zhejiang, to the north, to test various ways to redistribute income. That could be a sign of things to come elsewhere.

For now, the gap between China’s haves and have nots — in Shenzhen, often between the villagers and newcomers — keeps growing. Each of the 12 floors in that pink building has been cut up into several tight units. Rents net Harry Zhuang’s family of four and his other relatives more than 2-million yuan a year. That’s on top of the dividends they collect from the village corporation, plus any income from other work.

“Things are changing very fast,” Harry Zhuang says. His father’s generation dreamed of escaping to Hong Kong, now part of the PRC. “We don’t need to go through such hardships, and we are much better off.”

Zhuang adds: “I think we are very lucky.”

Huanggang villagers could be in for another big windfall. The Excellence Group, the big developer, is planning to buy up land in Huanggang for a huge urban renewal project. At going prices, Harry Zhuang’s family’s pink building is worth, on paper, an estimated 240-million yuan.

In Yulv, another other urban village, members of the Zeng clan collect about 100,000 yuan apiece in dividends annually. Many young people there have cushy jobs at the village corporation. As in other villages, some there are reluctant to discuss their family backgrounds for fear of antagonising those less well-off. Catherine Zeng, a young social worker, recalled that one potential employer rejected her job application simply because she was a villager.

When she finally landed another job, her new boss was incredulous that she was willing to work. “Why don’t you just go home and collect rent?” he told her. The woman’s immediate family owns two apartment blocks. The four of them together collect 400,000 yuan in village dividends.