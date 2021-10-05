World / Asia

Japan’s plummeting Covid cases has experts puzzled

Some say spikes and plunges is mainly due to trends in human activity, others say the phenomenon is seasonal

05 October 2021 - 12:47 Rocky Swift
A street lined with bars and restaurants is shown in Hiroshima, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan, in this August 29, 2021 file photo. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SOICHIRO KORIYAMAA
A street lined with bars and restaurants is shown in Hiroshima, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan, in this August 29, 2021 file photo. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SOICHIRO KORIYAMAA

Tokyo — Japan’s Covid-19 case numbers have plummeted to the lowest in nearly a year just as other parts of Asia are struggling with surging infections, leaving health experts perplexed and raising concern of a winter rebound.

New daily cases in Tokyo dropped to 87 on Monday, the lowest tally since November 2, and from more than 5,000 a day in an August wave that hammered the capital’s medical infrastructure.

The pattern is the same across the country.

After a slow start, Japan has made rapid progress in its vaccination campaign and almost six months of emergency distancing restrictions have probably helped stem the spread of the virus. Nevertheless, the speed with which a wave of infections and hospitalisations fuelled by the highly infectious Delta variant has ebbed away has confounded the experts.

Kyoto University’s Hiroshi Nishiura is among those who believe the summer spike in cases and subsequent plunge were mainly due to trends in human activity.

Infectivity, as measured by the effective reproduction number, is correlated with holiday breaks, he said.

“During the holidays, we meet people whom we seldom meet up with, and moreover, there is a substantial chance to eat together in a face-to-face environment,” said Nishiura, a top infectious disease modeller advising the government.

Recent record cases in South Korea and Singapore may be connected to some midyear holidays, and a convergence of Asian and Western holidays at the end of the year could lead to a “nightmare”, he said.

But other experts say infection trends have less to do with travel and more to do with regular, seasonal trends.

Vicious cycles

Jason Tetro, a Canada-based infectious disease expert and author of The Germ Code said different age cohorts become “fuel” for the virus to perpetuate, depending on vaccination rates and prior infections, at different times.

“Without elimination of the virus, we will continue to see spikes until 85% of the population is immune to the dominant strain,” he said. “This is the only way to get out of these vicious cycles.”

A theory gaining ground is that Covid-19 and its variants tend to move in two-month cycles, though Tetro said the cycle is “more a factor of human nature than mother nature”.

Kenji Shibuya, the former director of the Institute for Population Health at King’s College, London, said he doubted that “the people’s flow” was driving the virus, as many government experts assert.

“It is primarily driven by seasonality, followed by vaccination and perhaps some viral characteristics which we do not know,” said Shibuya, who also directed municipal inoculations in northern Japan.

After a late start, Japan has vaccinated 61% of its population and the government was gearing up for booster shots to head off the breakthrough cases seen elsewhere in the world, Noriko Horiuchi, the new minister in charge of vaccines, said in her first press briefing since her appointment.

Whatever the cause of the lull, experts say time is of the essence to head off another resurgence.

“We only have a window of one month, so we should move fast to secure beds and ramp up vaccination,” Shibuya said.

Reuters

Japan aims to boost budget over Covid-19 after election

Vaccinations have to be tackled first, says Liberal Democratic Party secretary-general Akira Amari
World
1 day ago

New Zealand opts for strategy to live with Covid-19 as elimination plan fails

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says a lockdown affecting 1.7-million people in Auckland will be scaled back in phases from Wednesday
World
1 day ago

Philippines urged to adopt post-pandemic policies for call centres

Contact Centre Association of the Philippines wants a long-term policy that recognises the new reality of hybrid home-office work
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pandora Papers: World’s rich and powerful deny ...
World
2.
Indian shop workers win the right to sit
World / Asia
3.
New Zealand opts for strategy to live with ...
World / Asia
4.
India energy crisis looms as coal stocks dwindle
World / Asia
5.
China ramps up air incursions near Taiwan after ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Labour dearth hits Ho Chi Minh City as lockdown-weary workers flee

World / Asia

India energy crisis looms as coal stocks dwindle

World / Asia

Japan’s restaurants, bars reopen as Covid-19 curbs ease

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.