China ramps up air incursions near Taiwan after US-led war games

Taipei — China blamed the US on Monday for increased tensions over Taiwan and vowed to “smash any separatist plots”, as the island reported the largest-ever incursion by China's air force into its air defence zone at 52 aircraft.

Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China's air force near the democratically governed island, often in the southwestern part of its air defence zone close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.

But since Friday, when China marked its national day, the country has embarked upon a huge ramping up of its missions, with almost 150 aircraft flying into the defence zone over the space of four days.

The latest mission included 34 J-16 fighters and 12 nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, which all flew in an area in the vicinity of the Pratas Islands, according to a map provided by the ministry.

Taiwanese fighter jets scrambled to warn away the Chinese planes, while missile systems were deployed to monitor them, it added.

The US on Sunday urged China to stop its “provocative” military activities near Taiwan, while the island's government has also condemned Beijing.

The US department of defence said China’s increasing military activities near Taiwan were “destabilising and increase the risk of miscalculation”.

“Our commitment to Taiwan is rock-solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region,” it added.

On Monday, Taiwan demanded China immediately stop “irresponsible provocation” against the island, saying China is the “chief culprit”.

China's foreign ministry, responding to the US statement, said it was the US that was being provocative and harming regional peace, with its arms sales to Taiwan and warships sailing regularly through the Taiwan Strait.

“China is resolutely opposed to this and takes necessary countermeasures,” it said.

“Engaging in Taiwan independence is a dead end. China will take all steps needed and firmly smash any Taiwan independence plots,” the ministry said. “China's determination and will to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering.”

The US should stop supporting and “inflating” Taiwan separatist forces, it said.

China has stepped up military and political pressure to try to force Taiwan to accept Chinese rule.

Taiwan says it is an independent country and will defend its freedom and democracy.

The government said on Monday it was actively communicating with friendly countries to jointly contain Beijing's “malicious provocations”.

Taiwan has termed China’s activities as “grey-zone” warfare, designed to wear down Taiwanese forces and test their abilities.

A Taiwan-based source familiar with security matters in the region said earlier on Monday the Chinese planes were possibly conducting simulated attacks on US carrier fleets, drills the source said that China has repeatedly carried out near Taiwan in the past few months.

The carrier the USS Ronald Reagan entered the South China Sea late in September. On Monday, Japan’s defence ministry said that ship, along with another carrier the USS Carl Vinson, had carried out multinational joint exercises in waters southwest of Okinawa, though it gave no exact location.

Along with US and Japanese ships, vessels from Britain, the Netherlands, Canada and New Zealand took part in those exercises, the ministry said.

Okinawa is home to a major US military base and lies just to the northeast of Taiwan.

The Taiwan-based source said Monday’s flights by the Chinese aircraft were aimed at conducting simulated attacks on that fleet.

Reuters