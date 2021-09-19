Iran draws closer to Russia and China with full membership of SCO

Iran has joined a rapidly expanding central Asian security body led by Russia and China, calling on the countries in the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation to help it form a mechanism to avert sanctions imposed by the West.

The body, formed in the 2001 as a talking shop for Russia, China and former Soviet states in central Asia, expanded four years ago to include India and Pakistan, with a view to playing a bigger role as counterweight to Western influence in the region.

Iran joined on Friday.

In a sign of its growing influence, the body’s summit in Tajikistan was the first appearance abroad of Iran’s new hardline president, Ebrahim Raisi, since taking office in August.