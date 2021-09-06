World / Asia

Myanmar junta agrees to ceasefire

ASEAN had called for a ceasefire to ensure the distribution of humanitarian aid

06 September 2021 - 11:53 A Ananthalakshmi and Ain Bandial
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Kuala Lumpur/Bandar Seri Begawan — Myanmar’s military rulers have agreed to an ASEAN call for a ceasefire until the end of the year to ensure distribution of humanitarian aid, Japan’s Kyodo news agency said, citing the envoy of the southeast Asian bloc to the crisis-torn nation.

Following a coup in February, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has been trying to end violence in which hundreds have been killed in Myanmar, and open a dialogue between the military rulers and their opponents.

The envoy, Erywan Yusof, proposed the ceasefire in a video conference with foreign minister Wunna Maung Lwin, and the military had accepted it, he told the agency.

“This is not a political ceasefire. This is a ceasefire to ensure safety, (and) security of the humanitarian workers” in their effort to distribute aid safely, Erywan said, according to Sunday's report.

“They didn't have any disagreement with what I said, with regards to the ceasefire,” it quoted the envoy as saying.

Erywan had also passed his proposal indirectly to parties opposed to rule by the military, it added.

A military spokesperson did not answer calls from Reuters to seek comment.

The junta could not be trusted to honour the deal, however, Myanmar pro-democracy activist Thinzar ShunLei Yi told Reuters, adding, “Ceasefires buy more time for the military to reload bullets.”

Maw Htun Aung, a deputy minister in the National Unity Government formed of opponents of military rule, said ASEAN needed to tell the junta to stop “killing and terrorising” its own people.

In an interview with Reuters on Saturday, Erywan said he was still negotiating with the military over the terms of a visit he hoped to make before late October, and had sought access to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

“What we are calling for now is ... for all sides to undertake a cessation of violence, especially with regards to distribution of humanitarian assistance,” he said.

ASEAN nations and dialogue partners had pledged $8m in aid for Myanmar, he added.

The military seized power after alleging irregularities in an election swept by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party. International monitors and the electoral commission at the time said the army accusations were wrong.

Reuters

US and Singapore forge new initiatives, including supply chain talks

Vice-president Kamala Harris and prime minister Lee Hsien Loong also agree on cybersecurity and climate
World
2 weeks ago

Rohingya excluded from Myanmar vaccination rollout

State has no plans to inoculate the group against the Covid-19 pandemic
World
3 weeks ago

Myanmar junta cuts down on foreigners working for local banks

Industry sources warn that move may hold up financial development in country rocked by defiance of military
World
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Brazil suspends beef exports to China after mad ...
World / Americas
2.
Mutinous Guinea military unit seizes power and ...
World / Africa
3.
UAE eases visa restrictions and plans to grow ...
World / Middle East
4.
Putsch removes Guinea leader Alpha Conde from ...
World / Africa
5.
Komodo dragon and sharks in danger of extinction, ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.