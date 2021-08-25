World / Asia

Bitcoin dreamer flees from the Taliban

25 August 2021 - 20:58 Ali Kucukgocmen
Muhammad Ali, an Afghan migrant from Khost who planned to found his own cryptocurrency mining business, centre, and the other migrants hide from security forces after crossing illegally into Turkey from Iran, near Tatvan in Turkey, August 23 2021. Picture: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER
Muhammad Ali, an Afghan migrant from Khost who planned to found his own cryptocurrency mining business, centre, and the other migrants hide from security forces after crossing illegally into Turkey from Iran, near Tatvan in Turkey, August 23 2021. Picture: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Tatvan — Muhammad Ali said he dreamt of building a cryptocurrency business before the Taliban began its sweep through Afghanistan, forcing him into a daunting journey west through Iran and Turkey, evading border guards and security searches as he went.

The Taliban victory in Afghanistan has raised concern in Turkey, a staging post for many migrants trying to reach Europe and already home to nearly 4-million Syrians, of a new influx of refugees. It has ramped up security on its border with Iran — but some Afghans are still getting through.

Sheltering in a drainage tunnel outside the Tatvan district of Turkey’s eastern Bitlis province, Ali, a young man in his 20s from Afghanistan’s Khost province, said he was waiting for transport west and wanted to go on to Europe. About 50 others were sheltering with him.

Ali said he had studied computer science and taught web and graphic design in Afghanistan. He had a YouTube channel where he posted videos on topics including how to make money online.

“I was planning a bitcoin or ethereum mining business ... Suddenly everything changed and the Taliban took over all of Afghanistan,” he said.

“There is no internet. If there is no internet, I cannot do my job there. If we had smart phones that had a camera, the Taliban wouldn’t allow it.”

After trekking for weeks through Iran, migrants who enter Turkey’s eastern province of Van make their way by foot, bus or boat to the town of Tatvan on the western shores of Lake Van.

On their way they try to evade police checkpoints, raids on their hideouts and coast guard vessels which patrol the huge lake, where a boat carrying about 60 migrants sank in 2020, killing them all.

Wais Muhammad Shehrzad, 30, said he left Afghanistan in July, paying $1,000 to traffickers and walking up to 50 hours at a time with little sustenance on the way.

“Our feet are blistered, we have no clothes, no food,” he said, taking off his shoes to show a bruised ankle, and telling others in the group to sit down to avoid being seen.

Shehrzad said he was from Kabul and had worked as a shoe maker and previously as an English teacher. He wanted to get to Istanbul, find work, and send money back to his family.

In recent weeks Turkish police have detained thousands of Afghan migrants among an estimated 300,000 in the country. Those caught in Bitlis are sent to a repatriation centre in Van, although Afghans are currently not sent back to their country because of the turmoil there.

A day after he spoke to Reuters, Ali sent a text message. “We are arrested by police,” it said.

Reuters

This is how US must try to recover from disastrous exit from Afghanistan

It must start with telling the truth. So far, President Joe Biden has refused to recognise this US misadventure as a failure
Opinion
1 hour ago

The sooner we finish, the better, Joe Biden says in final days of US in Afghanistan

Western countries are rushing to do evacuations before the deadline for the withdrawal of foreign troops on August 31
World
10 hours ago

Western nations scramble to complete evacuations from Afghanistan

More than 700,000 people have been airlifted to date with no sign that the Taliban will extend an Aug. 31 deadline
World
5 hours ago

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Taliban’s return is a toxic danger to the world

Afghanis are being stripped of basic democratic rights and like-minded groups may seek to emulate the radical group
Opinion
1 day ago
