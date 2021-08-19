World / Asia

Hong Kong students charged for ‘terrorism’

19 August 2021 - 16:29 Jessie PANG and Twinnie Siu
A police van carries a member of Hong Kong University Student Union to West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts building over national security law in Hong Kong, China, on August 19 2021. REUTERS/TYRONE SIU
A police van carries a member of Hong Kong University Student Union to West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts building over national security law in Hong Kong, China, on August 19 2021. REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

Hong Kong — Four Hong Kong student leaders charged with “advocating terrorism” after their union passed a motion in July mourning the death of a 50-year-old man who stabbed a policeman before killing himself were denied bail on Thursday.

The four, aged 18-20 and all from the University of Hong Kong (HKU), are the latest democracy activists to be denied bail under a sweeping national security law that Beijing imposed on the former British colony in 2020.

Some student supporters burst into tears as they left West Kowloon Court where Kinson Cheung King-sang, 19, Kwok Wing-ho, 20, Chris Shing-hang Todorovski, 18, and Yung Chung-hei, 19, were denied bail.

Magistrate Peter Law initially granted bail to Yung but prosecutors immediately appealed against the decision. The case was adjourned to September 14.

“I didn’t expect university students to be charged with advocating terrorism. They just issued a statement,” said Jeff, 18, a student at HKU outside the court.

An officer was stabbed from behind on July 1, while on duty with other policemen preventing demonstrations on the anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese rule in 1997.

The man then stabbed himself in the chest and died in hospital. The policeman, 28, suffered a punctured lung, but survived what secretary for security Chris Tang described as a terrorist act by a “lone wolf”.

Shortly after the attack, a few dozen members of the HKU student union passed a motion, since withdrawn, to commemorate the 50-year-old’s death and appreciate his “sacrifice”. Leaders of the union later apologised, retracted the motion and resigned from their posts.

The union’s campus office has since been raided by security police and the university has severed ties with the union and banned from entering its premises 30 students who signed the motion.

During antigovernment protests that roiled the city in 2019, authorities described student campuses, where some of the fiercest fighting erupted, as being hotbeds of violence.

Reuters

