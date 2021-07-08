World / Asia

Australian court orders state to protect young people from climate change risks

08 July 2021 - 09:57 David Stringer
Picture: REUTERS/PETER ANDREWS
Picture: REUTERS/PETER ANDREWS

Melbourne, Australia — Australia’s government has been ordered to consider risks posed to young people from climate change in a looming decision on a coal mine expansion — a ruling that could set a precedent for all fossil fuel projects.

Environment minister Sussan Ley must assess the consequences of additional greenhouse gas emissions from raw materials produced if Whitehaven Coal is permitted to extend an operation in New South Wales, judge Mordy Bromberg said in a Thursday ruling at the Federal Court of Australia.

“The risk of harm that the minister must take reasonable care to avoid is personal injury or death to the children arising from the emission of carbon dioxide from the burning of coal extracted from the extension project,” Bromberg said in the judgment.

Whitehaven declined to comment on the judgment. The producer’s shares were 2.7% lower as of 1.23pm in Sydney.

It’s the latest legal challenge to the fossil fuel industry as climate campaigners seek to use courts to press companies to accelerate efforts to tackle global warming. A May ruling in The Hague ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut emissions faster than planned, and there are about 1,800 climate litigations pending around the world, according to Columbia Law School’s Sabin Center for Climate Change Law.

Bromberg earlier dismissed an injunction aimed at halting the mine expansion sought by campaigners in Australia, a group that includes an elderly nun and a group of Greta Thunberg-inspired teenagers. The decision in their favour that the government must weigh climate risks will likely complicate the task of considering Whitehaven’s proposal.

The judgment could pose challenges to any applications for the approval of new fossil fuels projects in Australia, a key global producer of coal and liquefied natural gas. Earnings from energy and mining exports are forecast to rise to A$334bn in the current fiscal year.

“The reasons underpinning the duty set a precedent for the minister to take reasonable care over the risks any fossil fuel project before the minister poses to children,” said David Barnden, lawyer for the Australian campaigners.

Whitehaven’s planned Vickery mine expansion involves a “tiny but measurable” impact on climate change, and would produce about an additional 100-million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions over the life of the operation, Bromberg said in May. Australia’s emissions in 2020 were 499-million tonnes, according to government data.

Australia’s government “will review the judgment closely and assess all available options”, Ley’s office said.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Time for JSE to walk its talk on climate

Stock exchange has failed to take basic steps required by global initiatives in which it features
Opinion
1 day ago

Climate commission pushes the government forward, but not far or fast enough

Failure to go full throttle now will only make it harder to achieve the needed emission reductions later
Opinion
2 days ago

Pipeline of green projects could plug SA power gap

More than 180 projects would offer a substantial contribution to the grid and speed up decarbonisation
National
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Five people fully vaccinated with Covishield die ...
World
2.
Former US defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies ...
World / Americas
3.
Japan expected to extend Covid-19 curbs in Tokyo
World / Asia
4.
EU gives nod to India’s Covishield vaccine
World / Europe
5.
Rishi Sunak sets out post-Brexit financial ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.