World / Asia

Jailed Hong Kong tycoon’s media company to close

Listed publisher of shuttered Apple Daily to cease operations on July 1 amid China’s crackdown on democracy

30 June 2021 - 12:05 Agency Staff
Hong Kong media tycoon and Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai is escorted by the police on August 11 2020 in Hong Kong. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ANTHONY KWAN
Hong Kong media tycoon and Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai is escorted by the police on August 11 2020 in Hong Kong. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ANTHONY KWAN

Hong Kong — Jailed media tycoon and activist Jimmy Lai’s Next Digital will cease operations on July 1, according to an internal memo to staff.

The listed Hong Kong media company is the publisher of the now-shuttered pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, which closed last week after authorities there used a China-imposed national security law to arrest top editors and executives.

Mark Simon, a representative from Next Digital and adviser to Lai, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

The popular newspaper’s demise has generated renewed concerns about declining press freedom in Asia’s main financial centre. China’s actions were condemned by US President Joe Biden, who said it was a “sad day for media freedom in Hong Kong and around the world”, adding that “Beijing has insisted on wielding its power to suppress independent media and silence dissenting views.”

Under Hong Kong trading rules, the city’s exchange operator can cancel a listing if a company goes into liquidation or if a firm’s business “is no longer suitable for listing”, among other reasons. In such a scenario, a firm’s outstanding shares can move to an over-the-counter system that allows shareholders to dispose of their stock, typically at a steep discount — should they find any buyers at all. Next Digital shares have been suspended since June 17.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Former Apple Daily journalist held at airport on national security charge

Hong Kong media identify man as Fung Wai-kong, an editor and columnist at the now-closed paper
World
2 days ago

Besieged Apple Daily newspaper to shut down by Saturday

Publisher Next Digital, which employs 600 journalists at the paper, says the decision has been taken ‘due to the current circumstances prevailing in ...
World
1 week ago

Apple Daily to shut ‘in days’ after assets frozen, says Jimmy Lai adviser

Board of Next Digital, publisher of the top-selling 26-year-old newspaper, will meet on Monday to discuss future
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
eSwatini at a standstill as democracy protests ...
World / Africa
2.
Nauru sets deep-sea mining rules deadline
World / Asia
3.
Take vaccines or close shop, Mnangagwa tells ...
World / Africa
4.
Business hours in Zimbabwe slashed in new lockdown
World / Africa
5.
Zimbabwe tightens lockdown in resort and farming ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.