World / Asia

Perth locks down as Australia struggles against Delta variant

Concerns over highly infectious Covid-19 variant have forced tighter restrictions affecting more than 20-million Australians

29 June 2021 - 22:29 Renju Jose
A person exercises while wearing a mask at Southbank, in Brisbane, Australia, June 29 2021. Picture: JONO SEARLE/GETTY IMAGES
A person exercises while wearing a mask at Southbank, in Brisbane, Australia, June 29 2021. Picture: JONO SEARLE/GETTY IMAGES

Sydney  —  The Australian city of Perth began a four-day Covid-19 lockdown on midnight Tuesday, joining Sydney and Darwin as authorities struggle to contain fresh outbreaks of the highly infectious Delta variant.

Residents of Perth, Western Australia's capital, and the neighbouring Peel region must stay home except for urgent reasons after officials detected a third case, linked to the outbreak in Sydney, the capital of New South Wales.

Concerns the Delta strain could touch off significant outbreaks have forced the lockdowns, while most other cities have imposed some form of restrictions with more than 20-million Australians, or about 80% of the population affected.

Sydney, home to a fifth of Australia's 25-million population, is under a two-week lockdown until July 9 while the lockdown in the northern city of Darwin was extended for another 72 hours until Friday. Tough restrictions, including mandatory masks and fewer gatherings, are in place elsewhere, including Brisbane in Queensland.

Authorities late on Monday said people under 60 years would now be able to get the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine if approved by their doctor, who will be covered by a no-fault indemnity scheme, to ramp up a slow immunisation drive.

Vaccinations have also been made mandatory for high-risk aged-care workers and employees in quarantine hotels.

“I'm absolutely comfortable about the rollout through the aged care sector,” Australia's chief medical officer Paul Kelly told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Tuesday.

Lockdowns, swift contact tracing and strict social distancing rules have largely helped Australia keep its Covid-19 numbers relatively low, with just over 30,500 cases and 910 deaths, but its vaccine rollout has hit several roadblocks.

Officials two weeks ago limited the use of AstraZeneca vaccines only to people above 60 years due to blood clot concerns while recommended Pfizer shots to everyone under 60 in a major change to its inoculation drive.

Reuters

Slow rollout of shots and possible fourth wave rule polls out, Moseneke told

Experts rule out vaccinating 80% of high-risk individuals against Covid-19 or declining mortality rates by October
National
2 hours ago

Hong Kong to close the gate on flights from UK

Britain will be specified as an extremely high-risk country for the Delta variant of Covid-19
World
1 day ago

Iceland to end all Covid-19 restrictions on Saturday

The country will still mandate that visitors to Iceland be tested upon arrival
World
1 day ago

Namibia runs out of vaccines

Doctors call for national shutdown as oxygen and personal-protective equipment supplies run low
World
12 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
UK’s educated minorities lose out at work
World / Europe
2.
Victor Orban’s LGBTQ law is ‘idiotic’, Belgian ...
World / Europe
3.
Mixed AstraZeneca-Pfizer shots boosts immune ...
World
4.
Zimbabwe tightens lockdown in resort and farming ...
World / Africa
5.
Namibia runs out of vaccines
World / Africa

Related Articles

Delta now dominant coronavirus strain in Gauteng, NICD says

National / Health

SA moves to level 4 lockdown as Covid-19 infections surge

National

Modi urges India to shed vaccine hesitancy and get inoculated

World / Asia

Zimbabwe tightens lockdown in resort and farming towns

World / Africa

As global Covid-19 vaccinations rise, focus shifts to learning to live with the ...

World

Delta variant linked to gangrene and hearing loss

World / Asia

Vietnam city tightens Covid-19 restrictions as ‘dangerous’ variant emerges

World / Asia

Brazil’s vaccine rollout: blunder after blunder after Bolsonaro

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.